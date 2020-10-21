Retirement Planning Now Top Focus for 403(b) Employee Education

“This year’s survey shows encouraging trends in retirement planning education and plan contribution rates in 2019,” said Hattie Greenan, director of research and communications at PSCA. “This is good news, particularly in view of the unique challenges this sector confronted in 2020.”

For the first time ever, organizations that provide 403(b) plans reported that retirement planning, rather than increasing participation, is their top focus for employee education, according to the 12th annual 403(b) Plan Survey from the Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA). The survey, which is sponsored by Principal Financial Group, also found that plan sponsors could use additional support in communicating cybersecurity measures to employees – a growing concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fact that more 403(b) plan sponsors are making retirement planning a priority part of financial education for employees is significant,” said Kevin Morris, vice president and chief marketing officer, retirement and income solutions at Principal. “It suggests an increased focus on retirement outcomes for employees. Consultants and financial professionals are likely helping to drive this trend as they work with organizations and plan service providers to share educational resources on saving, budgeting and debt management.”

PSCA’s 2020 403(b) Plan Survey of nearly 400 non-profit organizations across the U.S. is the only independent 403(b) research report that delivers actionable data on trends among plan sponsors in the non-profit sector. This year the survey was conducted while many non-profits and their employees faced unprecedented hardships from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Top trends

Retirement planning becomes top goal of providers’ plan-related education More than a third of organizations now state that their primary purpose for providing plan-related education is retirement planning (34.8%), outpacing the previous years’ top goal of increasing participation

Plan sponsors could use additional support with cybersecurity education Thirty percent of organizations initiated a cybersecurity awareness campaign related to retirement plans, and a third distributed email alerts about specific security issues in 2019

Higher employee participation and plan sponsor contribution rates More participants contributed to their plan this year, 76.6%, up from 72.0% Plan sponsor contributions up to 6.3%, from 5.5% Participants now contribute 7.2%, up from 6.6%



Retirement Planning Top Goal of Education for the First Time in Survey’s History