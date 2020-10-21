 

Retirement Planning Now Top Focus for 403(b) Employee Education

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

For the first time ever, organizations that provide 403(b) plans reported that retirement planning, rather than increasing participation, is their top focus for employee education, according to the 12th annual 403(b) Plan Survey from the Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA). The survey, which is sponsored by Principal Financial Group, also found that plan sponsors could use additional support in communicating cybersecurity measures to employees – a growing concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s survey shows encouraging trends in retirement planning education and plan contribution rates in 2019,” said Hattie Greenan, director of research and communications at PSCA. “This is good news, particularly in view of the unique challenges this sector confronted in 2020.”

“The fact that more 403(b) plan sponsors are making retirement planning a priority part of financial education for employees is significant,” said Kevin Morris, vice president and chief marketing officer, retirement and income solutions at Principal. “It suggests an increased focus on retirement outcomes for employees. Consultants and financial professionals are likely helping to drive this trend as they work with organizations and plan service providers to share educational resources on saving, budgeting and debt management.”

PSCA’s 2020 403(b) Plan Survey of nearly 400 non-profit organizations across the U.S. is the only independent 403(b) research report that delivers actionable data on trends among plan sponsors in the non-profit sector. This year the survey was conducted while many non-profits and their employees faced unprecedented hardships from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Top trends

  • Retirement planning becomes top goal of providers’ plan-related education
    • More than a third of organizations now state that their primary purpose for providing plan-related education is retirement planning (34.8%), outpacing the previous years’ top goal of increasing participation
  • Plan sponsors could use additional support with cybersecurity education
    • Thirty percent of organizations initiated a cybersecurity awareness campaign related to retirement plans, and a third distributed email alerts about specific security issues in 2019
  • Higher employee participation and plan sponsor contribution rates
    • More participants contributed to their plan this year, 76.6%, up from 72.0%
    • Plan sponsor contributions up to 6.3%, from 5.5%
    • Participants now contribute 7.2%, up from 6.6%

Retirement Planning Top Goal of Education for the First Time in Survey’s History

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019