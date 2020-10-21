 

Iron Mountain Data Centers and Telia Carrier Expand Partnership to Extend Global Connectivity

21.10.2020   

Telia Carrier and Iron Mountain Data Centers, a division of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, announced today an expanded data center partnership with new IP Transit Services in Manassas, VA, Pittsburgh, PA, Edison, NJ and Phoenix, AZ in the US; and London, Amsterdam and Singapore internationally. The partnership provides Iron Mountain’s data center customers new options for high performance diverse connectivity in the US to global hubs in APAC and EMEA.

“Telia Carrier prides itself on customer centricity and our global network is designed to support the needs of our customers wherever they are. Through this expanded partnership with Iron Mountain Data Centers, we can meet demand for high capacity, lower-latency services from critical industries that have rigorous requirements -- like mitigating the risk of natural disasters and offering long-term scalability, to IT asset compliance and exacting global banking standards,” said Ivo Pascucci, Vice President, Global Sales, Telia Carrier. “This partnership allows us to jointly offer our Cloud and IP Transit services to large enterprise, finance, education, government and research sectors who are seeking enterprise-class facilities with secure and highly interconnected data center capacity that can scale with their business.”

Iron Mountain Data Center customers within the expanded regions can now take advantage of Telia Carrier’s number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

“Telia Carrier’s expansion is further evidence of Iron Mountain Data Centers commitment to growing its highly connected global ecosystem delivering performance benefits to customers. We are delighted to be working with global leaders like Telia as we continue to expand and enable our customer communities around the world,” said Michael DeVito, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Iron Mountain Data Centers. “Our commitment to federal grade, multi-layer security and clean energy alternatives, combined with Telia Carrier’s number one global backbone exceeds the most stringent requirements for business needs today and into the future.”

