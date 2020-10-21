Vir Biotechnology Presents New Data on VIR-2482, the Company’s Investigational Monoclonal Antibody for the Prevention of Influenza A, at IDWeek 2020

– Preclinical data show VIR-2482 has broad neutralizing potential against all major strains of influenza A from the last 100 years –

– Claims-based analysis highlights the high hospitalization rates and elevated costs among high-risk elderly patients, reinforcing need for new approaches to prevention –

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical and Phase 1 data demonstrating the broad neutralizing ability, high-level effector function, extended half-life and tolerability of VIR-2482 in the prevention of influenza A. The Company also released new health economics outcomes research, which shows that elderly adults with comorbidities suffer more severe consequences of influenza. The data will be presented at IDWeek 2020, which takes place virtually Oct. 21-25.

“Despite widespread influenza vaccination, the elderly in the U.S. have a high risk of hospitalization and incur significantly higher healthcare costs,” said Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Vir Biotechnology. “The data presented at IDWeek quantify the magnitude of the urgent need for a universal influenza A-neutralizing monoclonal antibody with high efficacy. The data also suggest that VIR-2482, because of its broad influenza A strain coverage, potency and prolonged half-life, has the potential to be the first neutralizing monoclonal antibody to address this large unmet need.”

The two abstracts accepted for poster presentation include: