 

Vir Biotechnology Presents New Data on VIR-2482, the Company’s Investigational Monoclonal Antibody for the Prevention of Influenza A, at IDWeek 2020

Preclinical data show VIR-2482 has broad neutralizing potential against
all major strains of influenza A from the last 100 years

– Extended half-life observed in Phase 1 demonstrates potential for once-per-season dosing –

– Claims-based analysis highlights the high hospitalization rates and elevated costs among high-risk elderly patients, reinforcing need for new approaches to prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced the presentation of preclinical and Phase 1 data demonstrating the broad neutralizing ability, high-level effector function, extended half-life and tolerability of VIR-2482 in the prevention of influenza A. The Company also released new health economics outcomes research, which shows that elderly adults with comorbidities suffer more severe consequences of influenza. The data will be presented at IDWeek 2020, which takes place virtually Oct. 21-25.

“Despite widespread influenza vaccination, the elderly in the U.S. have a high risk of hospitalization and incur significantly higher healthcare costs,” said Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Vir Biotechnology. “The data presented at IDWeek quantify the magnitude of the urgent need for a universal influenza A-neutralizing monoclonal antibody with high efficacy. The data also suggest that VIR-2482, because of its broad influenza A strain coverage, potency and prolonged half-life, has the potential to be the first neutralizing monoclonal antibody to address this large unmet need.”

The two abstracts accepted for poster presentation include:

  • Preliminary, blinded pharmacokinetic and safety data from the first-in-human, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study, which demonstrate that intramuscular dosing of VIR-2482 was well tolerated among healthy volunteers at doses up to 1,800mg (Abstract #631). The preliminary pharmacokinetic profile also shows a prolonged half-life, which could enable once-per-season dosing.

  • Preclinical data, which show that VIR-2482 has broad binding and neutralizing potential against all major strains of influenza A, including pandemic strains, from the last 100 years (Abstract #1231). Additionally, VIR-2482 administered prophylactically 24 hours prior to lethal doses of influenza significantly reduced morbidity and prevented mortality in mouse models.
