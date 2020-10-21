Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., a Subsidiary of GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Launches unspoken symphony, a Breakthrough Innovation Created for the US Epilepsy Community

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., the US leader in the field of cannabinoid prescription medicines and subsidiary of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), today announced the launch of unspoken symphony, a web-based, image-recognition technology that gives individuals with epilepsy who struggle to express themselves verbally a new way to communicate and connect like never before by translating artwork into a melody. Many people living with epilepsy may experience developmental delays or cognitive impairment in addition to seizures, making it challenging to verbalize or connect with others. This is particularly common in seizure conditions such as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).i,ii Often, individuals with limited verbal ability turn to art and/or music therapy as a way to express themselves. unspoken symphony offers a unique way to bridge the two.

unspoken symphony was inspired by a girl named Riley, 15, who is living with LGS and TSC. While she has never been able to speak, she was able to express herself through painting. From this, Greenwich Biosciences was inspired to develop a way for Riley, and the US epilepsy community, to translate their art into an expression of sound, line by line, note by note.

“It’s not easy getting to know someone who can’t talk,” said Riley’s dad, Tim. “In fact, I think one of the biggest challenges caregivers can face is connecting with a child who struggles to express themselves. The ability to connect with Riley through her artwork has been amazing. We are proud to be a part of unspoken symphony and excited that families like ours will have the opportunity to connect in a new way.”

The unspoken symphony website allows visitors to upload artwork created with any medium (e.g., drawing, painting, computer-generated) using a mobile device or scanner. Using a breakthrough image-recognition technology, the art is analyzed and translated into a melody within seconds, converting each piece of artwork into its own unique musical expression. Users can create and play their melodies within the website, and also receive a printable version of their artwork in the form of sheet music, as well as an animated video file of the notes being played on top of their artwork. These items can be saved and shared with family, friends and via social media channels. In addition to allowing visitors to submit artwork to be turned into a melody, the website’s gallery features the unspoken symphonies of those living with LGS, Dravet syndrome and TSC.