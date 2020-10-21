 

UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended August 29, 2020, as compared to the comparable periods in its prior fiscal year. The fourth quarter as well as the full year in fiscal 2019 included an extra week as compared to fiscal 2020.

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues for the quarter decreased 10.6% to $428.6 million.
  • Excluding the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2019, consolidated revenues decreased 3.5%.
  • Operating income was $40.8 million, a decrease of 30.8%.
  • The quarterly tax rate was 26.6% compared to 24.4% in the prior year.
  • Net income decreased to $31.6 million, or 31.4%.
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.66 from $2.40, or 30.8%.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year given the headwinds that we faced during this unprecedented time in our history. Our ability to continue generating solid results and strong cash flows speaks to the resiliency of our Company and the value of the products and services that we provide to our customers. I want to again sincerely thank our Team Partners for the tremendous effort they put forth and continue to put forth ensuring that they are taking care of each other and our customers during these challenging times. They truly continue to deliver in every way.”

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Full year consolidated revenues were $1.804 billion, down 0.3%.
  • Excluding the impact of the extra week in fiscal 2019, full year revenues increased 1.6%.
  • Full year operating income was $172.7 million, a decrease of 25.6%.
  • Net income for the year decreased to $135.8 million, or 24.2%.
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased to $7.13 from $9.33, or 23.6%.

Operating income in fiscal 2019 benefited from a pre-tax gain of $21.1 million, which was recorded in selling and administrative expenses. This amount reflects a settlement with the lead contractor for the version of the customer relationship management system for which the Company recorded a $55.8 million impairment charge in fiscal 2017 (the “CRM Settlement”). Excluding the impact of the CRM Settlement:

  • Full year operating income decreased 18.1% compared to the prior year’s adjusted operating income of $210.9 million.
  • Net income decreased 17.0% from the prior year’s adjusted net income of $163.6 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased 16.3% from the prior year’s adjusted amount of $8.52.

See the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Segment Reporting Highlights for Q4 2020

Core Laundry Operations

  • Revenues for the quarter decreased 10.9% to $384.6 million.  
  • Excluding the effect of the extra week, revenues decreased 3.8%. This decrease was primarily due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on our customer’s operations and wearer levels.
  • Operating margin decreased to 9.9% from 12.9% in the fiscal 2019 quarter. This segment’s profitability was negatively impacted by the decline in rental revenues on our cost structure, additional costs the Company incurred responding to COVID-19 as well as higher casualty claims expense. These items were partially offset by lower travel-related and energy costs during the quarter.

Specialty Garments

  • Revenues for the quarter were $27.6 million, a decrease of approximately 11.6%. This decrease was primarily due to the extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Operating margin increased to 7.1% from 6.6%. This increase was primarily due to lower production and delivery costs as a percentage of revenues, which were partially offset by higher merchandise amortization costs as a percentage of revenues.
  • Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $474.8 million as of August 29, 2020.
  • The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 29, 2020.
  • In its fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock under its previously announced share repurchase authorization. As of August 29, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 315,000 shares of common stock for a total of $52.3 million under the authorization.
  • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding decreased to 19.0 million shares from 19.2 million shares in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, or 0.7%.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our communities, we will only be providing guidance for our fiscal 2021 first quarter at this time. We currently expect our revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to be between $433.0 million and $443.0 million and diluted earnings per share to be between $1.55 and $1.70. Although our visibility is limited, we do expect showing growth for the full year to be a challenge based on the impact of the pandemic as well as the related impact on the demand for oil and the energy dependent markets that we serve. In fiscal 2021, our strong balance sheet and cash flows will continue to empower us to invest in our long-term strategic initiatives.”

Financial Outlook Highlights and Assumptions

  • Core Laundry organic growth, which excludes the effect of fluctuations in the Canadian exchange rate and the benefit of acquisitions, is assumed to be a decline of 6.8% at the midpoint of the range.
  • Core Laundry’s operating margin is assumed to be 9.1% at the midpoint of the range.
  • The income tax rate is assumed to be 25.0%.

Conference Call Information

UniFirst will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly and annual financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with over 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “positions,” “assume,” “strive,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal or state laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding the price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management (“CRM”) computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies and the other factors described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019, “Item 1.A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.

Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)   Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fourteen
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fifty-three
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		 
Revenues   $ 428,643     $ 479,621     $ 1,804,159     $ 1,809,376  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Cost of revenues (1)     270,971       300,574       1,164,932       1,139,195  
Selling and administrative expenses (1)     89,788       92,353       361,801       334,840  
Depreciation and amortization     27,085       27,770       104,697       103,333  
Total operating expenses     387,844       420,697       1,631,430       1,577,368  
                                 
Operating income     40,799       58,924       172,729       232,008  
                                 
Other (income) expense:                                
Interest income, net     (792 )     (3,075 )     (6,382 )     (9,082 )
Other expense (income), net     (1,400 )     1,129       1,223       3,166  
Total other income, net     (2,192 )     (1,946 )     (5,159 )     (5,916 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     42,991       60,870       177,888       237,924  
Provision for income taxes     11,428       14,882       42,118       58,790  
                                 
Net income   $ 31,563     $ 45,988     $ 135,770     $ 179,134  
                                 
Income per share – Basic:                                
Common Stock   $ 1.74     $ 2.52     $ 7.46     $ 9.77  
Class B Common Stock   $ 1.39     $ 2.01     $ 5.97     $ 7.81  
                                 
Income per share – Diluted:                                
Common Stock   $ 1.66     $ 2.40     $ 7.13     $ 9.33  
                                 
Income allocated to – Basic:                                
Common Stock   $ 26,499     $ 38,619     $ 114,017     $ 150,247  
Class B Common Stock   $ 5,064     $ 7,369     $ 21,753     $ 28,887  
                                 
Income allocated to – Diluted:                                
Common Stock   $ 31,563     $ 45,988     $ 135,770     $ 179,134  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:                                
Common Stock     15,250       15,340       15,276       15,385  
Class B Common Stock     3,643       3,659       3,643       3,697  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:                                
Common Stock     19,019       19,159       19,042       19,196  

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)   August 29, 2020     August 31, 2019  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments   $ 474,838     $ 385,341  
Receivables, net     190,916       203,457  
Inventories     106,269       100,916  
Rental merchandise in service     154,278       184,318  
Prepaid taxes     7,115       4,060  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     35,918       35,699  
                 
Total current assets     969,334       913,791  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     582,470       574,509  
Goodwill     424,844       401,178  
Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net     85,536       72,720  
Deferred income taxes     522       448  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     42,710        
Other assets     93,611       84,674  
                 
Total assets   $ 2,199,027     $ 2,047,320  
                 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 64,035     $ 77,918  
Accrued liabilities     132,965       111,721  
Accrued taxes     527       205  
Operating lease liabilities, current     12,569        
                 
Total current liabilities     210,096       189,844  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Accrued liabilities     132,820       117,074  
Accrued and deferred income taxes     85,721       99,172  
Operating lease liabilities     29,261        
                 
Total long-term liabilities     247,802       216,246  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common Stock     1,525       1,533  
Class B Common Stock     364       364  
Capital surplus     86,645       84,946  
Retained earnings     1,684,565       1,588,075  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (31,970 )     (33,688 )
                 
Total shareholders’ equity     1,741,129       1,641,230  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,199,027     $ 2,047,320  



Detail of Operating Results
(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages)   Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fourteen
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 384,584     $ 431,539     $ (46,955 )     (10.9 )%
Specialty Garments     27,640       31,261       (3,621 )     (11.6 )%
First Aid     16,419       16,821       (402 )     (2.4 )%
Consolidated total   $ 428,643     $ 479,621     $ (50,978 )     (10.6 )%


(In thousands, except percentages)   Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fifty-three
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 1,601,485     $ 1,616,205     $ (14,720 )     (0.9 )%
Specialty Garments     133,185       132,767       418       0.3 %
First Aid     69,489       60,404       9,085       15.0 %
Consolidated total   $ 1,804,159     $ 1,809,376     $ (5,217 )     (0.3 )%

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages)   Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fourteen
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 38,131     $ 55,616     $ (17,485 )     (31.4 )%
Specialty Garments     1,959       2,072       (113 )     (5.5 )%
First Aid     709       1,236       (527 )     (42.6 )%
Consolidated total   $ 40,799     $ 58,924     $ (18,125 )     (30.8 )%


(In thousands, except percentages)   Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fifty-three
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 149,987     $ 212,954     $ (62,967 )     (29.6 )%
Specialty Garments     17,845       14,145       3,700       26.2 %
First Aid     4,897       4,909       (12 )     (0.2 )%
Consolidated total   $ 172,729     $ 232,008     $ (59,279 )     (25.6 )%

Operating Margin

    Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fourteen
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		 
Core Laundry Operations     9.9 %     12.9 %
Specialty Garments     7.1 %     6.6 %
First Aid     4.3 %     7.3 %
Consolidated     9.5 %     12.3 %


    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fifty-three
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		 
Core Laundry Operations     9.4 %     13.2 %
Specialty Garments     13.4 %     10.7 %
First Aid     7.0 %     8.1 %
Consolidated     9.6 %     12.8 %


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)   Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fifty-three
weeks ended
August 31, 2019 		 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 135,770     $ 179,134  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     104,697       103,333  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     112       112  
Forgiveness of a liability           (7,346 )
Share-based compensation     5,999       5,761  
Accretion on environmental contingencies     537       755  
Accretion on asset retirement obligations     929       865  
Deferred income taxes     (12,152 )     8,896  
Other     2,524       (283 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:                
Receivables, less reserves     14,589       (3,189 )
Inventories     (5,066 )     (10,736 )
Rental merchandise in service     32,262       (10,324 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets     840       (8,011 )
Accounts payable     (10,702 )     3,365  
Accrued liabilities     19,866       (1,027 )
Prepaid and accrued income taxes     (3,521 )     20,837  
Net cash provided by operating activities     286,684       282,142  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (41,221 )     (4,919 )
Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs     (116,717 )     (119,815 )
Proceeds from sale of assets     322       405  
Net cash used in investing activities     (157,616 )     (124,329 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards     73       51  
Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards     (3,731 )     (2,767 )
Repurchase of Common Stock     (21,745 )     (30,515 )
Payment of cash dividends     (15,700 )     (8,260 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (41,103 )     (41,491 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes     1,532       (1,493 )
                 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments     89,497       114,829  
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period     385,341       270,512  
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period   $ 474,838     $ 385,341  

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a more meaningful measure on which to compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of fiscal 2019 consolidated operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, Core Laundry Operations operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which is provided below.

    Fifty-three weeks ended August 31, 2019  
    Consolidated     Core Laundry Operations  
(In thousands, except percentages)   Revenue     Operating
Income 		    Net
Income 		    Diluted
EPS 		    Revenue     Operating
Income 		    Operating
Margin 		 
As reported   $ 1,809,376     $ 232,008     $ 179,134     $ 9.33     $ 1,616,205     $ 212,954       13.2 %
CRM Settlement           (21,127 )     (15,566 )     (0.81 )           (21,127 )     (1.3 )%
As adjusted   $ 1,809,376     $ 210,881     $ 163,568     $ 8.52     $ 1,616,205     $ 191,827       11.9 %

Investor Relations Contact
Shane O’Connor, Senior Vice President & CFO
UniFirst Corporation        
978-658-8888
shane_oconnor@unifirst.com 


Disclaimer

