 

Tattooed Chef Announces the Scheduled Launch of Its e-Commerce Site

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Signature Tattooed Chef branded plant-based products available for purchase online nationwide in the United States starting October 26, 2020

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef”), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, today announced the launch of its e-commerce site on Monday, October 26, 2020, allowing consumers nationwide to seamlessly shop and have their favorite Tattooed Chef products delivered to their door.

“We are ecstatic to now have our products available online and available to ship direct-to-consumer,” said Sarah Galletti, Creative Director and “The Tattooed Chef”. “We are dedicated to launching innovative products and making them accessible to our consumers across the country. We launched a new company website to increase usability and flow, and our e-commerce site will help accelerate our growth and consumer reach as well as enhance brand awareness.”

“I believe this is the next step in the evolution of the Tattooed Chef,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “This has been an impactful year for us. We have continued to expand our distribution and have record revenue; we have added to our executive leadership team and last week we became a publicly traded company. Next, the launch of our e-commerce site will enhance the reach for all Tattooed Chef products. I have never been more confident in the growth opportunities for Tattooed Chef, and I am so excited for the future.”

Starting on October 26, 2020 at www.tattooedchef.com/shop, consumers can shop for Tattooed Chef’s signature frozen plant-based products including:

  • ​Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza
  • Mexican Style Street Corn with Cotija Cheese
  • Organic Acai Bowl
  • Organic Raspberry Kombucha Smoothie Bowl
  • Cold Brew & Dark Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
  • Buffalo Cauliflower
  • Buffalo Cauliflower Burgers
  • Cauliflower Mac and Cheese Bowl
  • Enchilada Bowl
  • Buddha Bowl
  • Veggie Hemp Bowl
  • Plant-Powered Hangover Bundle
  • Plant-Powered Smoothie Bowl Bundle

All products are available while supplies last and additional Tattooed Chef products are expected to become available on the e-commerce site in the coming months.

Visit ​www.TattooedChef.com​ to shop online for your favorite products, learn more about the brand, and find a local retailer near you.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation, allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the “People Who Give a CropTM”. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

