Bionano Genomics Releases Major Update to Its Suite of Software Tools That Simplifies Clinical Analysis, Reduces Time to Actionable Results and Makes Adoption by Clinical Labs Easier

Reduced compute time, faster variant analysis, more comprehensive clinical annotation and streamlined workflow for non-human model genomes used in drug development improve Saphyr’s best in class structural variation analysis even further

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) announces the most significant update to its suite of software tools for data analysis since the launch of Saphyr in 2017. This version of Bionano Access contains over 100 new features and revisions designed to simplify and accelerate every step in the data analysis workflow and make Bionano data easier to interpret. The update is available now as a free download and will be included with Saphyr systems going forward. With these enhancements, it is expected that clinical labs that adopt Saphyr can more readily develop assays for a wide range of genetic diseases, including tests for pediatric neuro-developmental disorders, liquid biopsies for blood cancers like leukemias, lymphomas and multiple myeloma and tests for solid tumors as well.

