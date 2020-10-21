 

Bionano Genomics Releases Major Update to Its Suite of Software Tools That Simplifies Clinical Analysis, Reduces Time to Actionable Results and Makes Adoption by Clinical Labs Easier

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Reduced compute time, faster variant analysis, more comprehensive clinical annotation and streamlined workflow for non-human model genomes used in drug development improve Saphyr’s best in class structural variation analysis even further

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) announces the most significant update to its suite of software tools for data analysis since the launch of Saphyr in 2017. This version of Bionano Access contains over 100 new features and revisions designed to simplify and accelerate every step in the data analysis workflow and make Bionano data easier to interpret. The update is available now as a free download and will be included with Saphyr systems going forward. With these enhancements, it is expected that clinical labs that adopt Saphyr can more readily develop assays for a wide range of genetic diseases, including tests for pediatric neuro-developmental disorders, liquid biopsies for blood cancers like leukemias, lymphomas and multiple myeloma and tests for solid tumors as well.

Current clinical standards of care for diagnostic testing in genetic disease and cancer are based on a series of medical guidelines that recommend structural variation (SV) analysis as first-tier testing. For genetic disease, chromosomal microarray (CMA) analysis is first tier and karyotyping (KT) and fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) are used as reflex tests. Medical guidelines for testing in heme malignancies recommend using KT as first tier testing, alongside some rapid FISH assays and FISH panels, and recommend using CMA as reflex tests. In multiple publications and presentations, Saphyr has been shown to provide a single test that is 100% concordant with the testing methods currently recommended by these guidelines, which requires the use of three different technologies. To-date, this capability has not been shown by any other genome analysis platform. Saphyr has been shown to be significantly more sensitive and specific for SVs than next-generation sequencing (NGS) and to outperform long-read sequencing platforms from PacBio and Oxford Nanopore Technologies. This software updates further enhance Saphyr’s unique advantages for customers.

Seite 1 von 4
Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Bionano Genomics' Saphyr System Shown to be Indispensable for the Analysis of Certain Genetic Disease Causing Variants
15.10.20
Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 12
08.10.20
Bionano's Saphyr Plays Essential Role in Identifying Three Previously Unknown Genetic Mutation Types in Cancer in Study from Weill Cornell
05.10.20
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 Disease
30.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Positive Outcome of Its Special Stockholder Meeting
29.09.20
Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of Global Business with Adoption of Saphyr for Next-Generation Cytogenomics in Eastern Europe and Australia
24.09.20
German Accreditation of Laboratory Developed Tests on Bionano’s Saphyr System Accelerates Utilization in Clinical Diagnostics

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
111
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst