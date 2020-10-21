electroCore, Inc. Appoints Business Development Leader and US Navy Veteran Sylvester Steele as VP and General Manager of Government Channels Business Unit

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the appointment of Sylvester “Sly” Steele to the newly created position of Vice President and General Manager of the Government Channels Business Unit. Mr. Steele brings to electroCore extensive leadership experience, including more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy leading organizations and developing complex systems. In his role, Mr. Steele will be responsible for driving growth of gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy (nVNS) within the Veterans Administration (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD), as well as developing new revenue opportunities within government channels.

“We are pleased to welcome Sly to the electroCore team and look forward his leadership as we work to drive long-term growth within our government sectors, most notably the VA and DoD,” said Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Sly is an exceptional business development executive who possesses the background and skillset to navigate a complex ecosystem of military and other government agencies that we believe can benefit from non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy.”

“I am thrilled to join electoCore to help develop new growth opportunities within military and other government agencies that extend the company’s reach to more patients, including veterans and military personnel,” said Mr. Steele. “There is broad potential utility of nVNS across a range of indications, and I look forward to working with the team to expand access to these therapies as electroceutical devices build mainstream momentum.”

Prior to joining electroCore, Mr. Steele served as the Senior Director of Business Development and Sales at Juul Labs, Inc., a private U.S. electronic cigarette company. At Juul Labs, he established the company’s first integrated vertical sales unit focused on the defense and veteran retail segment and developed rapid sales growth within military retail chains. Prior to Juul Labs, Mr. Steele served with distinction for two decades in the U.S. Navy. He served in a variety of leadership roles, including as Commanding Officer (Chief Executive Officer) of two warships (USS Stout, USS The Sullivans) and as a senior advisor and strategy leader at U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Naval Special Warfare Development Group. Mr. Steele earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, his M.S. in Industrial Management from the University of Arkansas, and his M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.