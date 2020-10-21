 

electroCore, Inc. Appoints Business Development Leader and US Navy Veteran Sylvester Steele as VP and General Manager of Government Channels Business Unit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Newly created position to focus on driving growth within the Veterans Administration, Department of Defense and other government channels

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the appointment of Sylvester “Sly” Steele to the newly created position of Vice President and General Manager of the Government Channels Business Unit. Mr. Steele brings to electroCore extensive leadership experience, including more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy leading organizations and developing complex systems. In his role, Mr. Steele will be responsible for driving growth of gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy (nVNS) within the Veterans Administration (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD), as well as developing new revenue opportunities within government channels.   

“We are pleased to welcome Sly to the electroCore team and look forward his leadership as we work to drive long-term growth within our government sectors, most notably the VA and DoD,” said Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Sly is an exceptional business development executive who possesses the background and skillset to navigate a complex ecosystem of military and other government agencies that we believe can benefit from non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy.”      

“I am thrilled to join electoCore to help develop new growth opportunities within military and other government agencies that extend the company’s reach to more patients, including veterans and military personnel,” said Mr. Steele. “There is broad potential utility of nVNS across a range of indications, and I look forward to working with the team to expand access to these therapies as electroceutical devices build mainstream momentum.”

Prior to joining electroCore, Mr. Steele served as the Senior Director of Business Development and Sales at Juul Labs, Inc., a private U.S. electronic cigarette company. At Juul Labs, he established the company’s first integrated vertical sales unit focused on the defense and veteran retail segment and developed rapid sales growth within military retail chains. Prior to Juul Labs, Mr. Steele served with distinction for two decades in the U.S. Navy. He served in a variety of leadership roles, including as Commanding Officer (Chief Executive Officer) of two warships (USS Stout, USS The Sullivans) and as a senior advisor and strategy leader at U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Naval Special Warfare Development Group. Mr. Steele earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, his M.S. in Industrial Management from the University of Arkansas, and his M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

Seite 1 von 4
electroCore Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance
01.10.20
electroCore, Inc. Announces Extension of NHS England’s Innovation and Technology Payment (ITP) Program to Fund Continued Use of gammaCore in England
30.09.20
electroCore Announces Department of Veterans Affairs Sponsored Study of Non-Invasive Vagal Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
24.09.20
electroCore Announces Agreement with UpScript, LLC to be Exclusive Online Telehealth Provider for gammaCore Sapphire CV
23.09.20
electroCore to Participate in the JMP Securities MedTech Bio Summit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
6
elektroCore, Inc. - mit MÄRZ 2020 FDA-Zulassung für die vorbeugende Behandlung von Migränekopfschmer