 

Epazz DeskFlex Room Booking System Sees Demand Coming From Asia Pacific Region; Advances COVID-Compliant Software Suite For Specific Functionality

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software has COVID-compliant software features that secure the workplace for the flexible work set up amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission critical provider of cloud-based workspace management software solutions and blockchain business solutions, announced today that the DeskFlex desk booking software is receiving demands coming from the Asia Pacific Region. 

DeskFlex room booking system adds more software customers from local U.S. firms and companies in Europe and Latin America weekly. The rising demand for workspace management software is bringing more inquiries from global companies, including businesses in the Asia Pacific Region. DeskFlex is also considering extending its reach in Asia when demands continue to grow by hiring local account managers.

Asia Pacific employers were the first to manage the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the year, longer than many of their global counterparts. Recent survey findings showed that enhancing health safety and well-being is top of the employers' priority list to restore their employees' and businesses' stability. Furthermore, 3 in 5 employers in the Asia Pacific region developed strategies following the lifting of social distancing restrictions in many markets. Two-thirds of the companies expected their employees to return to the workplace through alternating shifts, reviewed their workplace safety protocols, and managed workspaces to maintain social distancing.

In another study in the workspace management software market, the survey reveals that due to the current global market scenario, the office space management market will grow by $1.11 billion starting from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of thirteen percent (13%) during the same forecast period. The expected market growth results from the rising need for optimized space planning, integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and increasing coworking startups following the Coronavirus pandemic. 

DeskFlex's collection of COVID-compliant room booking software is continuously onboarding new clients since June and improves to meet different organizational needs. The developers have further refined the functionalities to address actual issues occurring in the workplace. Among the enhanced DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software include Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limit, and Social Distancing Policy. Using these advanced software features, you can choose specific parameters to add to your desk reservation process. For example, you can add your own company's social distancing policy in the survey.

