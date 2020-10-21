 

STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH MORE POS PARTNERS.

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, recently announced its plan to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay continues to attract leading POS (point-of-sales) providers. The premiere POS system suppliers, Centric and FDT, are the latest to team up with Westpay. These POS Partners will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers. This milestone strengthens Westpay's offering, and the number of merchants getting a plug-and-play scenario grows even further.

– Our goal is to be the number one provider in the Nordic. This is not something we can do on our own. Only by teaming up with the best POS providers, we will reach our objectives. Our extended business model creates a win-win situation for merchants, our partners, and us. By adding FDT and Centric to our ecosystem, we expand our potential reach further. Looking at what we already have in our partner area, I get a good feeling about what's coming, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

