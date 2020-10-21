Protech Home Medical to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16-18

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Protech ”) (TSXV:PTQ; OTCQX:PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that members of its management team will be presenting the Company and participating in 1x1 meetings at the upcoming Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The event is virtual and will take place between November 16-18, 2020.

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Time: 9:20am (EDT)

The live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company's website at www.protechhomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event.



“We continue to be very active on the capital markets front by attending investor conferences on both sides of the border to share our continued operational and financial progress to date. We anticipate attending additional conferences throughout the remainder of 2020 given the level of investor interest in the Protech story,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO, and Chairman of Protech. “With a pristine balance sheet, including our newly available US$20 million credit facility with CIT Bank, our continued operational excellence in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our previously announced LOI that we expect to close imminently, we could not be more excited about the future for Protech.”

ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.