 

Marion Technical College Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution for Improved Access and Security to Critical Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:01  |  50   |   |   

WALL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Marion Technical College, located in Marion, Ohio, has selected BIO-key's IAM to deliver cost-effective and secure Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) for mission-critical applications and data.

Marion Technical College sought to provide students, faculty, and administrators with more secure and frictionless access to applications like Office 365, Canvas LMS, and PowerCampus to improve the user experience while enhancing access security to institutional data. Implementing SSO transparently to users makes the college function better. Before SSO, it was common for users to have different logins (i.e., multiple usernames and passwords) for each system, department, etc. This led to considerable user frustration and higher support costs for the college. Because a single set of credentials allows access to so many systems, it was essential to provide end-users with two-factor authentication as an effective countermeasure against cybercriminals and unauthorized access to accounts.

"The combination of SSO and 2FA allows us to provide our customers with both the incredible value of a single set of credentials as well as a higher level of security to protect their critical data," stated Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "With students increasingly learning in digital formats, the ability to securely connect to educational systems is an important element within a safe and supportive learning environment. Many higher education institutions are pursuing initiatives for this type of cybersecurity improvement, and we are here to help other institutions to follow suit."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

Seite 1 von 3
Bio-Key International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
New Mexico’s San Juan College Deploys BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution for Frictionless, Cost-Effective Single Sign-on
08.10.20
U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Deploys BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution for Two-factor Authentication Compliance
08.10.20
U.S. Government Services Administration (GSA) Deploys BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solution for Two-factor Authentication Compliance
28.09.20
Chaffey College Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard SaaS IAM Solution to Improve the Digital Experience for Students and Faculty

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
6
BIO-KEY International Inc - Spezialist für biometrische Identifizierungstechnologien