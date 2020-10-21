Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Highlights

Highlights :

Strong cash balance of A$25.68 million after successful capital raising

Phase I human clinical trial to evaluate RECCE 327 (I.V.) in healthy subjects at leading clinical research organization, Adelaide’s CMAX

SARS-CoV-2 domestic and international studies on-track

Presented positive oral data on New RECCE 435 against H. pylori , without toxicity

H. pylori study agreement with Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

Secured AusIndustry Grant $37,508 + GST with $50,000 more upon milestones



Expanded management and advisory teams with CEO, Board of Directors,

Clinical Advisory Committee and Chief Scientific Officer appointments

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, today reported its 30 September 2020 quarter results and operational highlights.

Financial Update

The Company ended the quarter with cash reserves of A$25,687,906 after a well supported placement of A$1.30 per share. Cash out-flows from operations were A$3.3 million with investment in research and development ($2.5m) the main source of expenditure during the period; $0.370m to related parties (executive & director fees). The Company is well funded to advance its clinical and commercial programs.

The Company also received a A$37,508 grant as part of the Entrepreneurs’ Program run by the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. The funds will be go towards costs associated with the RECCE 327 in the SARS-CoV-2 antiviral screening program with a further A$50,000 to be paid on achieving development milestones.

Operational Highlights

Phase I Clinical Trial Update

The Phase I clinical study of its lead compound, RECCE 327 is being conducted at South Australia’s CMAX Clinical Research. The trial is progressing as planned with significant volumes of RECCE 327 and placebo produced to specification for the study at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Macquarie Park Sydney.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d6fa8b-4a41-4963 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab0c74d5-2ace-40a6 ...

The Phase I study will assess the safety and tolerability of RECCE 327 through intravenous infusion in healthy subjects as a single ascending dose.

SARS-CoV-2 International Studies