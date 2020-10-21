Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Lenabasum Abstracts to be Presented at ACR Convergence 2020

Norwood, MA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the presentation of three abstracts at the American College of Rheumatology (“ACR”) Convergence 2020 being held online, November 5–9, 2020.

Abstract #1639: Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)

Session: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases Poster 3: Therapies

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Victoria Werth, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Co-Principal Investigator of Corbus' Phase 3 D ETER M INE study in dermatomyositis

Abstract #1949: CB2 Receptor Distribution and Effects of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis In Vitro

Session: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking (1948–1952)

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. ET

Presenter: Spandana Maddukuri, University of Pennsylvania and the Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center

Abstract # 1379: Clinical Outcomes Among Participants with Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis Contracting COVID-19 During Clinical Studies of Lenabasum: A Case Series

Session: Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders – Clinical Poster 3

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020

Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Robyn Domsic, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and investigator of Corbus’ Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study in systemic sclerosis