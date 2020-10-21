Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Lenabasum Abstracts to be Presented at ACR Convergence 2020
- Preliminary baseline subject demographics and disease characteristics in a Phase 3 clinical trial of the safety and efficacy of lenabasum in dermatomyositis (DETERMINE)
- Cannabinoid receptor type 2 expression is increased in lesional dermatomyositis skin compared to healthy skin and lenabasum significantly reduces CD8+ T cell expression of interferon γ
- Of the four systemic sclerosis subjects who developed COVID-19 infection while taking lenabasum during SSc OLE, only one subject required limited hospitalization
Norwood, MA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the presentation of three abstracts at the American College of Rheumatology (“ACR”) Convergence 2020 being held online, November 5–9, 2020.
The full list of lenabasum presentations at ACR Convergence 2020 includes:
Abstract #1639: Preliminary Baseline Subject Demographics and Disease Characteristics in a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis
(DETERMINE)
Session: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases Poster 3: Therapies
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET
Presenter: Victoria Werth, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Co-Principal Investigator of Corbus' Phase 3 DETERMINE study in dermatomyositis
Abstract #1949: CB2 Receptor Distribution and Effects of Lenabasum in Dermatomyositis In Vitro
Session: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking (1948–1952)
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. ET
Presenter: Spandana Maddukuri, University of Pennsylvania and the Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center
Abstract # 1379: Clinical Outcomes Among Participants with Diffuse Systemic Sclerosis Contracting COVID-19 During Clinical Studies of Lenabasum: A Case Series
Session: Systemic Sclerosis & Related Disorders – Clinical Poster 3
Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET
Presenter: Robyn Domsic, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and investigator of Corbus’ Phase 3 RESOLVE-1 study in systemic sclerosis
