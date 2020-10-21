 

Beam Global, City of San Diego Collaborate to Offer Free Sustainable EV Charging to the Public

Partnership marks the first of a model the company intends to roll out across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced a new collaboration with the City of San Diego to deploy solar-powered EV charging infrastructure across the city. In this first-of-its-kind deal, Beam Global intends that its patented EV ARC 2020 charging stations will be deployed in both city-owned and business locations through a public-private partnership with a corporate sponsor who will receive global naming rights to the network and highly visible corporate brand placement on the EV ARC units. Under the proposed structure, the sponsorship will pay for the renewably-powered EV charging, free for the public to use. The agreement with the City of San Diego signifies a major step forward in Beam Global’s plans to establish networks of public EV charging infrastructure in municipalities across the U.S. and internationally.

“In America’s Finest City, we’re known for pushing the envelope on innovation, often taking the first step in implementing cleaner, greener technologies,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “We're excited about this collaboration with local manufacturer Beam Global to strengthen the City's renewable energy options and encourage more people in other cities to do the same."

“The City of San Diego is the ideal choice to launch this unique city-wide EV charging infrastructure initiative and become the first city in the world where it is possible to drive on sunshine, guilt free, emissions free and the best free of all – free, free,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Because our products are deployed without construction or a utility bill, we are uniquely able to provide this type of sponsored EV charging network at scale and with unrivalled speed. The sponsors we seek will be enabling the first city-wide driving on sunshine experience in the world and will get the name recognition and carbon and greenhouse gas emissions offsets associated with the networks. It’s win, win, win for the corporate sponsor, the city, EV drivers, and for Beam Global. I believe we will repeat this model in many other major cities because it makes so much sense for everyone involved.”

