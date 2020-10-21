 

Vistra Corp. Buys American, Selects First Solar PV Modules for Texas Projects

First Solar to supply 869MWDC of Series 6 modules to power six projects with lowest carbon solar

IRVING, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-headquartered First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced that Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) selected its high-performance photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to power its six recently announced solar energy projects across Texas. Under the agreement, First Solar will supply 869 megawatts (MW)DC of Series 6 modules to power five utility-scale solar projects, developed by Vistra, ranging from 50 to 200MWAC.

“First Solar and Vistra share a culture of doing business the right way and place a strong emphasis on integrity, trust, and compliance, making this a relationship of peers. We’re proud that Vistra has chosen to trust First Solar and our technology as it continues its mission to decarbonize the electricity that is the lifeblood of the communities and businesses it serves,” said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar. “And as America’s solar company, we’re pleased that the latest additions to Vistra’s generation portfolio will be powered by solar technology that was developed and innovated in America, and will include modules manufactured in Ohio.”

Based in Irving, Texas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider and largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a diverse generation portfolio of approximately 39,000 megawatts.

Jim Burke, chief operating officer at Vistra, added, “We’re committed to transforming our power generation portfolio, investing in renewables, and providing our customers with the power solutions they are seeking to meet their sustainability objectives. We’re proud to take that commitment a step further by investing in powering our newest renewable energy generation assets with the leading solar technology available today.  We’re confident that Series 6 is the right module and First Solar is the right partner to help us deliver our mission to net-zero.”

Designed and developed at First Solar’s research and development (R&D) centers in California and Ohio, Series 6 is a uniquely American solar PV module that has set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance. The result of over $1 billion in cumulative R&D investment, each module features a layer of First Solar’s proprietary CadTel semiconductor that is one-sixth the thickness of a human hair. With a carbon footprint that is up to six times lower than crystalline silicon PV panels, Series 6 delivers a superior environmental profile and lowest carbon solar available today.

