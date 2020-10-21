Medley Capital Corporation Announces Redemption of 6.500% Notes due 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (the “Company” or “MCC”) announced today that, it has caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 6.500% Notes due 2021 (NYSE: MCX) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem, in whole, the issued and outstanding Notes, pursuant to Section 1104 of the Indenture date as of February 7, 2012, between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, and Section 101(h) of the Third Supplemental Indenture dated as of December 17, 2015. The Company will redeem $74,012,825 in aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding Notes on November 20, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount ($25 per Note), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from October 31, 2020, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The interest payment on the Notes to holders of record on October 15, 2020 payable on October 31, 2020 will be payable in normal course. Questions relating to the notice of redemption should be directed to U.S. Bank National Association via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed business development company ("BDC") that has common stock which trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MCV) and (NYSE: MCX). Medley Capital Corporation's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions, to help these companies expand their businesses, refinance and make acquisitions. Our portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans and senior secured second lien loans. Medley Capital Corporation is externally managed by MCC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Medley Capital Corporation at www.medleycapitalcorp.com.

ABOUT MCC ADVISORS LLC

MCC Advisors LLC is a subsidiary of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, “Medley”). Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley’s national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $3.6 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, we have provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.1 For additional information, please visit Medley Management Inc. at www.mdly.com.