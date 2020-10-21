Radius Health, Inc. Progress Since May 2020
Completed enrollment in 3 pivotal clinical trials; multiple data read outs in Q4 2021
- Released meaningful abaloparatide histomorphometry data at recent ASBMR meeting
- Completed two business development transactions with existing oncology assets
- Repositioned commercial effort to focus on high risk/fracture patient segment
Increased current operating leverage by re-engineering components of infrastructure
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) provided a general business update on progress made since May 2020. The Company will provide further updates during its third quarter earnings call and at subsequent investor conferences. The key areas of activity included as part of its update are outlined below.
Clinical and Regulatory:
|Patient enrollment completed for 3 Pivotal Phase III trials:
|ATOM study evaluating abaloparatide injection for potential use in osteoporotic men with high risk of fracture
|wearABLe study evaluating the effects on bone mineral density of abaloparatide delivered via a novel transdermal system
|EMERALD study for use of elacestrant to treat ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in men and postmenopausal women
|Japan: Pivotal Phase III trial of abaloparatide injection to treat both men and postmenopausal women
|Execution success by Radius partner, Teijin Pharma
|Achieved primary endpoint: for osteoporotic patients with high risk for fractures
|NDA submitted
|Europe
|Seeking guidance and clarity regarding possible regulatory re-submission
|Histomorphometry Phase 2 Study data
|Presented at American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) in September
|Study assessed the early effect of abaloparatide at the tissue level and demonstrated significant increases in bone formation after three months in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis
Business Development
