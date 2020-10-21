Completed enrollment in 3 pivotal clinical trials; multiple data read outs in Q4 2021



Released meaningful abaloparatide histomorphometry data at recent ASBMR meeting

Completed two business development transactions with existing oncology assets

Repositioned commercial effort to focus on high risk/fracture patient segment

Increased current operating leverage by re-engineering components of infrastructure



WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) provided a general business update on progress made since May 2020. The Company will provide further updates during its third quarter earnings call and at subsequent investor conferences. The key areas of activity included as part of its update are outlined below.