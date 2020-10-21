 

Petra Rumpf Appointed As New Limacorporate Advisory Board Member

UDINE, Italy, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate is pleased to announce that Petra Rumpf has joined the LimaCorporate Advisory Board starting September 22, 2020.

 

LimaCorporate logo

 

Petra Rumpf is a healthcare and digital health executive with more than 20 years of strategic leadership expertise. Petra has vast experience from incubating, building and running global businesses, defining and implementing digitally-driven business models, steering M&A activity and driving organic growth.

She has been a member of Executive Management Boards of publicly listed companies and has driven business transformation in Med Tech, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, High Tech, and Software sectors.

Since 2018, Petra holds the position as Global Executive Vice President of Dental Service Organizations at Straumann Group, the leading global developer and manufacturer of dental implants, where she has been driving the accelerated growth and digital transformation of leading DSOs around the world.

Prior to that, Petra was Global Head of Instradent & Strategic Alliances, and she was responsible for setting up a global omnichannel sales model and implementing new digital partnerships.

Between 2007-2015, Petra held numerous positions at the Swiss dental implant manufacturer NobelBiocare AG, such as Global Head of Corporate Development and responsible for Special Channels. At Nobel Biocare, Petra lead a transformation of the business portfolio, ramped-up the global e-commerce channel and executed a series of acquisitions, which contributed to Nobel Biocare becoming the leader in digital treatment planning.

Between 1991-2007, Petra held different roles at Capgemini, including Global Head of M&A and Vice President of Strategy & Transformation.

"I am excited that Petra will join our Board as her deep understanding of digital transformation processes will help LimaCorporate advance patient-centric care through innovative solutions with a specific focus on software and sensor applications in Orthopedics," commented Michel Orsinger, Chairperson of the Board.

"Petra will bring new ideas, inspiration, and fruitful recommendations to LimaCorporate and the Advisory Board. Her expertise will help impact the growth of our business around the world and will make LimaCorporate, the go-to digital solution provider and the most reliable partner for innovation in our industry," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of LimaCorporate.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive and custom-made Orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit: limacorporate.com

Limacorporate S.p.A.
Via Nazionale, 52
33038 Villanova di San Daniele del Friuli
Udine - Italy
T: +39 0432 945511
E: info@limacorporate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997351/LimaCorporate_Logo.jpg

 

 

 



