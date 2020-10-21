SCYNEXIS to Present Data Supporting the Efficacy of Ibrexafungerp Against Invasive Fungal Infections at IDWeek 2020

Three posters highlight the potential for ibrexafungerp use in treating and preventing serious fungal infections

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that it is presenting three posters on its late-stage, novel broad-spectrum antifungal, ibrexafungerp, at IDWeek 2020. This international forum, hosted annually by leaders in the field of infectious disease, is taking place virtually from October 21 – 25, 2020.



The poster presentations will highlight clinical and preclinical data supporting ibrexafungerp’s potential to combat serious and life-threatening fungal infections.