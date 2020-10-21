 

Moody’s Analytics Hosts Ag Day 2020 on October 28

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020   

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to present Ag Day 2020 on October 28. Attendees at this one-day virtual conference will learn from experts about the present, and future, of agricultural financing.

The pandemic has further challenged an already struggling industry. Ag producers and lenders need new tactics, tools, and technologies to weather the continuing downturn and move forward. Ag Day will foster broader understanding of these concepts, and help lenders to make better decisions in difficult circumstances.

Delivering our keynote address will be Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Agricultural Finance, and Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship, Virginia Tech University. Dr. Kohl is an expert on the agricultural economy, and will highlight business management strategies industry participants should consider in this moment, and beyond.

Ag Day will also feature Bill Cobb, Deputy Administrator for Farm Loan Programs for the US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, and Delaney Howell, Ag reporter and co-host of the Ag News Daily podcast. Together, they will examine how industry participants can plan for a sustainable future.

“The traditional structure of agriculture—and of rural communities themselves—is changing,” said Doug Johnson, Director at Moody’s Analytics and moderator of Ag Day discussions. “Our speakers will explore how these changes are manifesting today and what they will mean for the industry in the years to come. We want our attendees to leave Ag Day with a more nuanced understanding of what lies ahead for Ag, equipped with tools and information to make smarter decisions going forward.”

Ag Day attendees will also be able to view new Moody’s Analytics Ag-focused technology and learn about our future plans in the space.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

