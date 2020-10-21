Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update

NOVATO, Calif. , Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5pm ET to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (855) 797-6910 (USA) or (262) 912-6260 (International) and enter the passcode 4067577. The replay of the call will be available for one year.