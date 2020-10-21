Nevada Exploration Acquires Additional 25 Square Kilometres North of Sleeper Gold Mine, Awakening Mining District, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to provide a corporate update, and to announce that it has significantly increased its land holdings at its Awakening Gold Project by staking additional unpatented mining claims covering approximately 25 square kilometres. Awakening is a low-sulfidation epithermal gold project located directly north of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 4.8 million-ounce Sleeper Gold Mine, where NGE has been active since 2008 completing a progressive series of district-scale geochemistry, geophysics, and orientation-drilling programs to build a comprehensive exploration dataset to target Sleeper-style mineralization.

Discussing the project and the Company’s plans, NGE’s President, James Buskard: “As our stakeholders know, we founded NGE to leverage the latest technology to identify new high-quality gold projects. We’ve completed one of the largest geochemistry-based generative exploration programs in recent history - certainly the largest in Nevada in several decades, and Awakening was one of the original high-priority projects identified by our industry-leading program. It’s a predominantly-covered project, and we’ve completed significant work to establish the major geologic building blocks to guide the next phases of exploration.

“As we’ve been increasing our Awakening land position, we remain committed to completing the next phase of drilling at the East Golden Gorge target at our flagship South Grass Valley project. We are working through the remaining permitting steps, and in the meantime are continuing to review all of our results to date, which now include more than 400,000 unique geochemical assays from more than 9,000 drilling, mapping, groundwater, and soil samples across an area comparable in size to the northern-Carlin trend, in order to fine-tune our geologic model and ensure that our planned drill holes sample and test as large a volume of the East Golden Gorge target as possible.