 

Artelo Biosciences Files Patent on Use of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Inhibitors for Treating Psychological Disorders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Reports positive preclinical data in animal models

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments intended to modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it has filed a method of use patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering the use of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitors for the treatment of psychological disorders such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Chronic stress and anxiety disorders, including PTSD, represent significant healthcare and economic burdens worldwide.

The Company also reported positive preclinical data in animal models demonstrating that inhibition of FABP5 resulted in elevated anandamide in brain regions involved in psychological disorders, such as anxiety and PTSD-related symptoms. Microinfusions of the FABP5 inhibitor into a rodent medial prefrontal cortex and testing the rodents for anxiety and PTSD-related traumatic memory processing using fear conditioning demonstrated that inhibition of FABP5 strongly regulated anxiety and PTSD-related phenomena in the prefrontal cortex.

Anxiety disorders, such as PTSD, and chronic stress are currently treated using interventional therapeutic approaches and medications such as those that affect serotonin and/or norepinephrine. However, commonly prescribed anti-anxiety drugs have been linked to serious side-effects, including drug dependence and withdrawal, cognitive impairments and metabolic symptoms. These new data suggest FABP5 inhibition may provide a novel approach to treating certain psychological disorders with less deleterious impact than experienced with current methodologies.

“The filing of this patent represents a significant expansion of Artelo’s patent estate initiatives by adding the potential to treat psychological disorders using ART26.12, our FABP5 inhibitor platform,” stated Gregory D. Gorgas, Artelo’s President and CEO. “Importantly, the animal models suggest that the inhibition of FABP5 holds noteworthy potential as a treatment for these conditions without the inherent side effects associated with current therapies. Moreover, we are beginning to understand that COVID-19 survivors may have a higher risk of developing PTSD, as well as those suffering from the stress and anxiety associated with the current pandemic, which highlights the expanding need for safe and effective treatment.”  

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...