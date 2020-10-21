Artelo Biosciences Files Patent on Use of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Inhibitors for Treating Psychological Disorders

Reports positive preclinical data in animal models

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments intended to modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it has filed a method of use patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering the use of Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitors for the treatment of psychological disorders such as anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Chronic stress and anxiety disorders, including PTSD, represent significant healthcare and economic burdens worldwide.



The Company also reported positive preclinical data in animal models demonstrating that inhibition of FABP5 resulted in elevated anandamide in brain regions involved in psychological disorders, such as anxiety and PTSD-related symptoms. Microinfusions of the FABP5 inhibitor into a rodent medial prefrontal cortex and testing the rodents for anxiety and PTSD-related traumatic memory processing using fear conditioning demonstrated that inhibition of FABP5 strongly regulated anxiety and PTSD-related phenomena in the prefrontal cortex.

Anxiety disorders, such as PTSD, and chronic stress are currently treated using interventional therapeutic approaches and medications such as those that affect serotonin and/or norepinephrine. However, commonly prescribed anti-anxiety drugs have been linked to serious side-effects, including drug dependence and withdrawal, cognitive impairments and metabolic symptoms. These new data suggest FABP5 inhibition may provide a novel approach to treating certain psychological disorders with less deleterious impact than experienced with current methodologies.

“The filing of this patent represents a significant expansion of Artelo’s patent estate initiatives by adding the potential to treat psychological disorders using ART26.12, our FABP5 inhibitor platform,” stated Gregory D. Gorgas, Artelo’s President and CEO. “Importantly, the animal models suggest that the inhibition of FABP5 holds noteworthy potential as a treatment for these conditions without the inherent side effects associated with current therapies. Moreover, we are beginning to understand that COVID-19 survivors may have a higher risk of developing PTSD, as well as those suffering from the stress and anxiety associated with the current pandemic, which highlights the expanding need for safe and effective treatment.”