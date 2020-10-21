 

Assure Holdings Launches Marketing Campaign Directed at Medical Device Distributors

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has announced the launching of a digital marketing campaign to bolster its channel program recruiting medical device distributor partners (“Distributor Campaign”). This business development initiative is an important element of the Company’s growth acceleration strategy.

John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO, said, “Assure already has contracts signed with a number of medical device distributors and it expects this digital campaign to generate additional partnerships.”

The Distributor Campaign will be driven by Gary Bennett, Assure’s Vice President of Revenue. The marketing program automates five business growth components across multiple digital channels including: lead generation, prospect nurturing, client engagement, referral generation and workflow automation.

About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to: comments with respect to the Company’s future growth and the Distributor Campaign as an important element of the Company’s growth acceleration strategy; future actions of the Company; the Distributor Campaign and its ability to generate additional partners. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to continue to grow; the Distributor Campaign may not result in the acceleration of the Company’s growth; the Distributor Campaign may not generate additional partners; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

20.10.20
Assure Holdings Announces the Establishment of a New Technologist Training and Education Program
09.10.20
Assure Reports its Highest Number of Monthly Procedures in 2020 with Strong September Results
06.10.20
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2020