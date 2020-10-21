 

Zosano Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Qtrypta

--FDA feedback consistent with FDA’s preliminary communication in September--

--Company requesting meeting with FDA to discuss next steps required to resubmit the NDA--

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA).

The CRL cited inconsistent zolmitriptan exposure levels observed across clinical pharmacology studies, which had been previously identified in the FDA’s discipline review letter in September. Specifically, the CRL noted differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots of Qtrypta in the company’s trials and inadequate pharmacokinetic bridging between the lots that made interpretation of some safety data unclear. The CRL referenced unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan observed in five study subjects enrolled in the company’s pharmacokinetic studies. The FDA recommended that the company conduct a repeat bioequivalence study between three of the lots used during development. The NDA included data on a total of 774 subjects across 5 trials who were administered or dosed with Qtrypta.

The CRL noted that additional product quality validation data, which were planned to be submitted following approval, if received, were required to be submitted with the application. In addition, the CRL mentioned that due to U.S. Government and/or Agency-wide restrictions on travel, inspections of Zosano’s contract manufacturing facilities were not able to be conducted but would be required before the application may be approved.

Zosano will request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss strategies to address the FDA’s comments.

“We are working diligently to address the deficiencies identified by the FDA and look forward to the possibility of resubmitting our NDA,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive of Zosano. “We expect that the Type A meeting with the FDA will provide clarity on the next steps for the program, which we will communicate once solidified. There are thousands of people suffering from migraine attacks that are not adequately addressed with available drugs, and we continue to believe that Qtrypta, if approved, could offer a much-needed new therapy for these patients.”

