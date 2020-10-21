 

AgJunction Announces Their New Wheelman Pro HP & Wheelman Flex HP Autosteering Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) announces their new Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP Autosteering Systems.

The Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP are the newest additions to AgJunction’s autosteering solutions for farmers that require higher accuracy performance, such as strip-tilling, planting, fertilizer sidedressing, post-emerge spraying, harvesting, and more.

The Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP are a combination of AgJunction’s Wheelman autosteering system with the new HPX-200 Smart Antenna and HPX-10 Precision GNSS correction services. In addition to reducing operator fatigue, the Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP help improve the farmer’s bottom line through reduced equipment operating hours, input, labor, and fuel costs.

Sharon Woods, Sr. Director of Marketing and Program Management for AgJunction stated, “With this new, higher precision offering, farmers can complete their work with even less pass-to-pass overlaps. We are pleased with the expansion of our product portfolio which continues to focus on increasing farmers’ operational efficiencies.”

For a limited time, AgJunction is accepting Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP pre-orders, starting on October 21, 2020.

For more information about these new high precision products, contact AgJunction at support@agjunction.com, or visit us at www.handsfreefarm.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds more than 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

