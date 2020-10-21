AgJunction Announces Their New Wheelman Pro HP & Wheelman Flex HP Autosteering Systems

The Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP are the newest additions to AgJunction’s autosteering solutions for farmers that require higher accuracy performance, such as strip-tilling, planting, fertilizer sidedressing, post-emerge spraying, harvesting, and more.

The Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP are a combination of AgJunction’s Wheelman autosteering system with the new HPX-200 Smart Antenna and HPX-10 Precision GNSS correction services. In addition to reducing operator fatigue, the Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP help improve the farmer’s bottom line through reduced equipment operating hours, input, labor, and fuel costs.

Sharon Woods, Sr. Director of Marketing and Program Management for AgJunction stated, “With this new, higher precision offering, farmers can complete their work with even less pass-to-pass overlaps. We are pleased with the expansion of our product portfolio which continues to focus on increasing farmers’ operational efficiencies.”

For a limited time, AgJunction is accepting Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP pre-orders, starting on October 21, 2020.

For more information about these new high precision products, contact AgJunction at support@agjunction.com, or visit us at www.handsfreefarm.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds more than 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

