BrewBilt Chairman Announces Expansion Into Brewing Private Label Craft Beer Worth $175M in Sales

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the company will be expanding into the $500B beer brewing industry in 2021 with potential existing sales and market already in place.



Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “We are recognizing that restaurants in North America, Asia and Europe are requesting American Craft Beer. Our decision to create a new division of BrewBilt is based upon factors such as utilizing our own resources requesting that we offer a brewing facility, and the fact that the global craft beer market accounted for $38.18 billion in 2017, and it is expected to attain $96.12 billion by 2024. Global craft beer market forecast during 2019-2025 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1%. Drivers that are influencing beer market growth are growing preference for low alcohol by volume, and growing popularity among younger populations and craft beer is chemical free and maintains high naturality in craft beer. On the flip side, higher prices and taxes on the cost of supplies and difficulty in finding craft breweries are the other factors where BrewBilt can fill the void. Since BrewBilt manufactures quality breweries, we will brew quality craft beer for private label customers so that they can have their own brand and we can be the co-packer for their craft beer needs. BrewBilt’s new division will produce craft beer for pennies on the dollar and sell at a 300% profit while the private label customers (mainly restaurants and ghost brewers) can design their own brand of craft beer and sell at higher margins than compared to their current beer sales today.”

Jef further stated, “The global craft beer market is segregated into distribution and region. Based on the type, the market is divided into Pilsners, Pale Lagers, Ales, Specialty and others. Our consumers are interested in preferring new styles and flavors in craft beer which tends to boost its marketability. Ales is the most significant selling type among all the craft beers because it is made with the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques. BrewBilt’s new brew will customize each recipe for each customer. More important to us, and based on Distribution, global craft beer market segmentation includes off-trade and on-trade. On-trade distribution is known as the alcoholic drinks that are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. On-trade of global craft beer market scope is accounted for over 50% of the overall volume share, due to increasing the high consumption by the consumers of the products in restaurants, bars, and clubs in developed economies including UK, Australia, and Belgium. In Off-trade distribution, craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.”