 

BrewBilt Chairman Announces Expansion Into Brewing Private Label Craft Beer Worth $175M in Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:30  |  59   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the company will be expanding into the $500B beer brewing industry in 2021 with potential existing sales and market already in place. 

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “We are recognizing that restaurants in North America, Asia and Europe are requesting American Craft Beer. Our decision to create a new division of BrewBilt is based upon factors such as utilizing our own resources requesting that we offer a brewing facility, and the fact that the global craft beer market accounted for $38.18 billion in 2017, and it is expected to attain $96.12 billion by 2024. Global craft beer market forecast during 2019-2025 is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1%. Drivers that are influencing beer market growth are growing preference for low alcohol by volume, and growing popularity among younger populations and craft beer is chemical free and maintains high naturality in craft beer. On the flip side, higher prices and taxes on the cost of supplies and difficulty in finding craft breweries are the other factors where BrewBilt can fill the void. Since BrewBilt manufactures quality breweries, we will brew quality craft beer for private label customers so that they can have their own brand and we can be the co-packer for their craft beer needs. BrewBilt’s new division will produce craft beer for pennies on the dollar and sell at a 300% profit while the private label customers (mainly restaurants and ghost brewers) can design their own brand of craft beer and sell at higher margins than compared to their current beer sales today.”

Jef further stated, “The global craft beer market is segregated into distribution and region. Based on the type, the market is divided into Pilsners, Pale Lagers, Ales, Specialty and others. Our consumers are interested in preferring new styles and flavors in craft beer which tends to boost its marketability. Ales is the most significant selling type among all the craft beers because it is made with the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques. BrewBilt’s new brew will customize each recipe for each customer. More important to us, and based on Distribution, global craft beer market segmentation includes off-trade and on-trade. On-trade distribution is known as the alcoholic drinks that are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. On-trade of global craft beer market scope is accounted for over 50% of the overall volume share, due to increasing the high consumption by the consumers of the products in restaurants, bars, and clubs in developed economies including UK, Australia, and Belgium. In Off-trade distribution, craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.”

Seite 1 von 3
BrewBilt Manufacturing Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Beer, Beer and More Beer: BrewBilt Lands Europe and More Worth $50M Over 3 Years
06.10.20
DGAP-News: BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc.: BrewBilt's Mini 3-Barrel Brewery System Hits the $25B Restaurant Industry
06.10.20
BrewBilt’s Mini 3-Barrel Brewery System Hits the $25B Restaurant Industry
01.10.20
$30M BrewBilt Revenue Financial Recap For Year-End 2020