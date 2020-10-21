 

CEO Insights Light Media CEO Explains Why He Thinks 2021 Will Be A Transformative Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:30  |  75   |   |   

Light Media CEO shares his perspective on growing his company, inspiring change, and delivering an uplifting message during challenging times.

Atlanta, GA and New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media Holdings (OTC: LGMH) CEO Danny Wilson has an ambitious plan -- make his emerging company a top multimedia property in major U.S. markets. As one of only five black-owned publicly traded companies in the U.S. market and having received accolades from prestigious universities and industry associations, his company may be well on its way to increase its presence across significant entertainment markets across the country. Its two stations in Atlanta, the 7th largest market in the U.S., can be the springboard for growth in 2021.

PCG Advisory President Kirin Smith recently spoke with Mr. Wilson. The latter revealed parts of his plan to grow his company into a platform that uplifts, enlightens, and inspires hearts, minds, bodies, and souls. The goal is to become #1, and his strategy is designed to earn Light Media that position. Here's why:

Q. Light Media may be one of the most underappreciated media stock stories around. The company has gone from owning a single radio station to a publicly traded, Top 25 US-based publicly traded global media conglomerate...as well as being named by NYU School of Business as being one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For many companies, those achievements can be crowning milestones. But you say that the story for Light Media is just beginning. Explain what you mean?

A. Our goal is to be #1 in the markets that we serve. For example, we have two stations serving metro Atlanta, the #7 market in the US and the leading market for media and entertainment worldwide. This means that we need to grow, and grow quickly either via sales or mergers/acquisitions or strategic alliances. When we are #1 in metro Atlanta, then we use that as a foundation to take over another market and so on, until we are truly second to none. This is our goal.

Q. What's interesting about Light Media is that the company's media focus is targeted to everyone. People might assume that the Inspirational News Network is wholly faith-based. That's not the case, is it?

A. You are absolutely correct. Our foundation is built on a rock, and our mission from day one has been to uplift, enlighten and inspire hearts, minds, bodies and souls for generations to come. We aim to be a platform to spread good news to the ends of the earth in order to usher in the dawn of a new day of hope. The world is experiencing dire times, and we believe that this is why Light Media Network continues to make strides and move forward because we truly represent and serve as a beacon of light, and anyone experiencing any aspect of our multimedia platforms 24/7 worldwide will affirm the same.

