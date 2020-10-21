GSI Technology to Participate in the Sidoti 2020 Virtual Microcap Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19, 2020. Management will also host a group presentation the same day at 4:00-4:30 p.m. Eastern time in Estate 6.



Please visit the events section of the Sidoti & Company website at https://sidoticonference.com to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology.