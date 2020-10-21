 

GSI Technology to Participate in the Sidoti 2020 Virtual Microcap Conference

21.10.2020   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on November 19, 2020. Management will also host a group presentation the same day at 4:00-4:30 p.m. Eastern time in Estate 6.

Please visit the events section of the Sidoti & Company website at https://sidoticonference.com to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337

Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Julie Ortega
510-697-5599
gsi@finnpartners.com

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802


