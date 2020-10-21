Signature Resources Announces Significant Gold Assay Results
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results from its Exploration
Program conducted in September, 2020.
During this short, successful, helicopter supported program 92 grab samples were collected and assayed, from 5 separate target areas, by a team of two professional geologists, one geo-technician and one prospector. From the 92 samples, 14 assayed above 0.1 g/t Au, with values ranging from 2.117 to 0.112 g/t Au. The top 14 of these assays are shown in the table below.
|Sample #
|Au g/t
|Target Area
|FR-012
|2.117
|5A
|FR-035
|2.044
|3
|FR-053
|1.025
|6
|FR-016
|0.696
|5A
|BK-003
|0.432
|5A
|BK-004
|0.342
|3
|VL-003
|0.244
|5A
|FR-048
|0.225
|6
|V L-004
|0.211
|5A
|MC-011
|0.192
|5A
|FR-023
|0.186
|3
|FR-033
|0.162
|3
|FR-051
|0.113
|6
|FR-018
|0.112
|6
Regarding Quality Assurance and Quality Control; standards and blanks were inserted at 10 sample intervals or so for analyses in the assay sample stream. In addition, the lab also inserted their standards. The field samples were delivered by the project geologist to Purolator in Winnipeg, Manitoba for delivery to SGS laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario. The samples were analyzed by SGS’s method GE_AA30V5 which involves fire assaying a crushed pulverized 30-gram sample followed by an AAS (atomic absorption spectroscopy) finish.
0 Kommentare