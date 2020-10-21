 

Signature Resources Announces Significant Gold Assay Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 14:46  |  67   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results from its Exploration Program conducted in September, 2020.

During this short, successful, helicopter supported program 92 grab samples were collected and assayed, from 5 separate target areas, by a team of two professional geologists, one geo-technician and one prospector. From the 92 samples, 14 assayed above 0.1 g/t Au, with values ranging from 2.117 to 0.112 g/t Au. The top 14 of these assays are shown in the table below.

Sample # Au g/t Target Area
FR-012 2.117 5A
FR-035 2.044 3
FR-053 1.025 6
FR-016 0.696 5A
BK-003 0.432 5A
BK-004 0.342 3
VL-003 0.244 5A
FR-048 0.225 6
V L-004 0.211 5A
MC-011 0.192 5A
FR-023 0.186 3
FR-033 0.162 3
FR-051 0.113 6
FR-018 0.112 6

Regarding Quality Assurance and Quality Control; standards and blanks were inserted at 10 sample intervals or so for analyses in the assay sample stream. In addition, the lab also inserted their standards. The field samples were delivered by the project geologist to Purolator in Winnipeg, Manitoba for delivery to SGS laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario. The samples were analyzed by SGS’s method GE_AA30V5 which involves fire assaying a crushed pulverized 30-gram sample followed by an AAS (atomic absorption spectroscopy) finish.

Seite 1 von 4
Signature Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Signature Resources Provides Further Update From Successful Field Campaign
28.09.20
Signature Resources Completes Successful Prospecting Campaign

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
8
Signature- PP oversubscribed and closed- Die nächste Goldrakete vom low Level