Signature Resources Announces Significant Gold Assay Results

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results from its Exploration Program conducted in September, 2020.



During this short, successful, helicopter supported program 92 grab samples were collected and assayed, from 5 separate target areas, by a team of two professional geologists, one geo-technician and one prospector. From the 92 samples, 14 assayed above 0.1 g/t Au, with values ranging from 2.117 to 0.112 g/t Au. The top 14 of these assays are shown in the table below.