VERB Appoints Kym Nelson as Chief Content Officer

A digital advertising and sales executive recognized as a subject matter expert on gaming, live streaming media, eSports and branded content, Ms. Nelson joins VERB after highly successful stints at Twitch, Maxim Magazine, Interplay Games and Fox Interactive, among others. As Vice President of West Coast Sales for Fox Interactive, IGN Entertainment and Myspace, she championed and gained approval to create Fox Interactive Media’s first vertical sales team to represent both IGN Entertainment and Myspace. Her vision paid off, achieving annual sales of $35 million and tripling Myspace gaming industry revenue from $3 million to $10 million.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") , a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced the appointment of Kym Nelson as Chief Content Officer for a new division of the Company.

In 2013, Ms. Nelson was recruited as Senior Vice President, West Coast Sales at Twitch, at the time an early-stage pre-IPO company. Kym played a critical role in positioning the company—which has become the world’s leading live streaming video platform and community for gamers with up to three million broadcasters and 100 million monthly viewers—for acquisition by Amazon. At Twitch, she built and inspired a world-class team of 20, built the sales story and methodology, and was instrumental in driving revenue growth from $2 million to $40 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kym to the VERB team,” said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “Kym is a forward-thinker with a proven track record in the digital space. Her knowledge and experience are not only an enormous advantage, but she will also add rocket fuel to the current hyper-growth initiatives I’ve alluded to in our recent earnings call. I look forward to working with Kym as we execute on our strategies to deliver higher value for our stakeholders.”

“Joining an envelope-pushing company like VERB is a tremendous opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to work with Rory and the rest of the team,” Ms. Nelson said. “I look forward to making an impact by leveraging what I’ve learned across my career to help Rory realize the grand vision he has laid out for VERB; one for which I have long been an avid advocate, even back to my time at Twitch. There’s a confluence of events unfolding right now that have created an extraordinary opportunity for companies like VERB that had the foresight to position themselves properly and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it.”