 

Loncor Commences Drilling on its Key 2.5 Million Ounce Imbo Project

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that drilling has now commenced on its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The objective of the drilling program is to outline additional mineral resources to the current 2.5 million ounces at the Adumbi, Kitenge and Manzako deposits (inferred mineral resources of 30.65 million tonnes grading 2.54 g/t Au).

Core drilling will be undertaken with the objective to increase mineral resources at the 2.19 million ounce Adumbi deposit (inferred resources of 28.97 million tonnes grading 2.35 g/t Au, equivalent to 2.19 million ounces of gold within a US$1,500/ounce pit shell). The initial holes will target mineralized zones within the open pit shell where closer spaced holes are required to outline additional resources. Drilling will then focus on outlining additional resources below the pit shell where the gold mineralization remains open at depth over a strike length of over 600 metres.

Commenting on the commencement of drilling, Loncor’s CEO Arnold Kondrat said: “Through this focussed drill program we are targeting a significant increase of resources at the Adumbi deposit, both within and below the open pit. If we achieve our expectations, the next step will be a Preliminary Economic Assessment to illustrate the positive economic potential that we believe is contained within Adumbi and the neighbouring deposits.”

Qualified Person
Peter N. Cowley, who is President of Loncor and a "qualified person" as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. 

Technical Reports
Additional information with respect to the Company’s Imbo Project (which includes the Adumbi deposit) is contained in the technical report of Minecon Resources and Services Limited dated April 17, 2020 and entitled "Independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Imbo Project, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Additional information with respect to the Company’s Makapela Project, and certain other properties of the Company in the Ngayu gold belt, is contained in the technical report of Venmyn Rand (Pty) Ltd dated May 29, 2012 and entitled "Updated National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Ngayu Gold Project, Orientale Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo". A copy of the said report can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

