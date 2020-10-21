Bearing Market to Hit $143.53 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Rise in utilization of bearings in rolling mills, railway, and electric vehicles and surge in automotive electrification demand fuel the growth of the global bearing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Bearing Market by Type (Ball Bearing and Tapered Bearing), Size (30 to 40, 41 to 50, 51 to 60, 61 to 70 and 70 & above), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket), Machine Type (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Industrial Machinery and Aerospace Machinery), End Use (Automotive, Industrial and Aerospace) and Group (Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global bearing industry was pegged at $107.46 billion by 2019, and is projected to reach $143.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.