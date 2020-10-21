 

Bearing Market to Hit $143.53 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

-  Rise in utilization of bearings in rolling mills, railway, and electric vehicles and surge in automotive electrification demand fuel the growth of the global bearing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Bearing Market by Type (Ball Bearing and Tapered Bearing), Size (30 to 40, 41 to 50, 51 to 60, 61 to 70 and 70 & above), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket), Machine Type (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Industrial Machinery and Aerospace Machinery), End Use (Automotive, Industrial and Aerospace) and Group (Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global bearing industry was pegged at $107.46 billion by 2019, and is projected to reach $143.53 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in utilization of bearing in railway, rolling mills, and electric vehicles, surge in utilization of bearing in motor, and surge in demand for automotive electrification and continuously variable transmission drive the growth of the global bearing market. However, rise in vehicle electrification, fluctuating raw material prices, and high maintenance cost hamper the market. On the contrary, increase in concern about green vehicles, constant development in the automobile industry, advent of sensor bearing units, and development of additive manufacturing technologies and materials to manufacture bearing are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly hampered the automotive industry, declining automobile sales and shortage of raw materials.
  • Several companies operating in the automotive industry are stepping up by reconfiguring supply chain, services, and production for delivery of medical supplies.
  • The global sales of light vehicles have drastically dropped since the COVID-19 outbreak, which in turn, affected the demand for bearings.

