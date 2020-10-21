 

Model N and Channel Impact Partner to Help High Tech Companies Drive Revenue Through Channel Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Channel Impact, a full-service channel specialty firm that enables technology companies to build, execute and measure a more impactful channel. The partnership arrangement between the two companies will result in a value-added offering that unifies Model N tools – including Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech – with Channel Impact’s best-in-class managed services and consulting built to enhance companies’ channel strategies and execution, delivering measurable revenue results.

High-tech firms drive as much as 70-80% of their revenue through channels. With this partnership, Model N and Channel Impact will enable companies to leverage the sophisticated, broad-based revenue and channel-focused capabilities of the Model N solution with Channel Impact’s consulting and managed service offerings. Channel Impact clients will benefit from world-class channel incentives and channel data management solutions provided by Model N. The solutions automate and accelerate deal cycles and improve the ease of doing business through the channel while increasing channel sales and eliminating overpayments.

“The partnership between Model N and Channel Impact provides high-tech companies with the broadest and most complete set of channel solutions and services that help, refine, measure and execute their channel strategies,” said Chanan Greenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of High Tech for Model N. “Model N Revenue Cloud provides the powerful technological infrastructure that helps organizations intelligently automate the process of creating and managing complex channel programs – including supervision of market development funds and rebates. In addition, Channel Impact can help assure companies have the right partners, the right incentive programs, measure and manage channel engagement and enable marketing and communications through the channel. This will enable Model N customers to be drive more value with our solution.”

Model N delivers powerful and scalable revenue management capabilities, to increase topline revenue, improve margins and eliminate overpayments. Channel Impact delivers consulting services and support, enabling companies to design and execute winning partner strategies, including scaling and optimizing teams, designing incentive programs, the creation and delivery of partner marketing services and events designed to fuel demand, and the ability to analyze and measure a channel’s impact on business.

