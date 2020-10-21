Humana Joins Forces with DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

Humana’s relationship with DAV aligns with its rich history of supporting the men and women who served and expands its growing commitments to organizations that provide critical programs and services for veterans and their families. As part of this agreement, Humana becomes DAV’s national Medicare Advantage, PDP and Medicare Supplement sponsor.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, has entered into an agreement with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), an organization whose mission is empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, to be their exclusive national Medicare Advantage, PDP and Medicare Supplement sponsor. DAV helps more than one million veterans each year access the full range of benefits and services they earned in service to their nation, such as medical care, disability compensation, employment and transportation, to name a few.

“Humana is fully invested in providing the unique health care services and experiences our nation’s veterans deserve,” said Alan Wheatley, Humana’s Retail Segment President. “We admire DAV’s mission, and our relationship will advance our commitment to providing veterans with the resources needed to maximize their physical and mental health as well as the social needs that may impact their daily lives.”

“DAV is honored and delighted to partner with such a prominent health care leader such as Humana as our new Medicare sponsor,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “Their expertise in providing crucial Medicare and prescription drug coverage will offer America’s veterans peace of mind by delivering straightforward and timely care.”

As part of the agreement, Humana will work directly with DAV to coordinate national and local programs or events which will provide opportunities for DAV members to achieve their best health. Services for many members include access to Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan designed with veterans in mind. A Humana Honor plan may complement the benefits some veterans receive from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Other benefits include a Part B giveback and rich dental benefits, among others. Humana Honor plans do not include prescription drug coverage.