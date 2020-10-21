 

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions earns four Globee Awards

Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business has won four 2020 Globee Awards—including three Gold-level medals—for product innovation and customer service excellence in the below categories:

  • Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution: Expere Language Translation (Gold)
  • Best FinTech Offering: Online Loan Applications (Gold)
  • Customer Service & Support Initiative of the Year: SupportLine (Gold)
  • Best Business-to-Business Product: CASH Suite (Silver)

Now in its seventh year, the Globee Awards celebrate the achievements of business teams and individuals who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

“We continue our commitment to delivering solutions that improve financial services firms’ processes and offerings in ways that help them better serve their customers, while enhancing their ability to navigate an environment of dynamic, ongoing change in a compliant manner,” said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Solutions. “These wins speak to our high standard of product innovation, as well as to our commitment to providing an exceptional customer service experience.”

Expere Language Translation won a Gold medal in the Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category. This AI, learning-based system leverages legal and language translation domain expertise to provide a seamless, integrated, accurate and scalable language capability to provide loan documents translated into Spanish for limited English proficiency customers, enhancing the customer experience.

Online Loan Applications (OLA), meanwhile, earned a Gold medal in the “Best FinTech Offering” category. OLA is designed for smaller lenders seeking to extend their online/digital reach and provide a better customer experience for online lending inquiries, thereby helping level the playing field against larger and internet-only lenders by offering a presence wherever and whenever a prospective borrower wants. With OLA, borrowers need not enter a branch to provide basic application data to a lender.

Compliance Solutions’ SupportLine won a Gold medal in the “Customer Service & Support Initiative of the Year” category. This customer service team plays a crucial role in addressing product usage, technology, and regulatory compliance inquiries for Compliance Solutions customers. It implemented an experiential training approach for team members to focus on enhancing the overall customer experience—not just single customer interactions, leading to increased customer satisfaction scores and a 49 percent reduction in the number of customer escalations beyond the first level of support.

