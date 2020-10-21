 

BAE Systems, Elbit Systems of America Team to Shape the Future of Army Combat Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

BAE Systems and Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) have teamed up to develop and integrate advanced operational capabilities for combat vehicles. The arrangement is focused on validating and integrating new technologies on combat vehicle systems to deliver advanced warfighting capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005202/en/

BAE Systems employee Dennis Cichoski works in the Sterling Heights prototype shop. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems employee Dennis Cichoski works in the Sterling Heights prototype shop. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is an industry leader in the design, integration, production, and support of innovative combat vehicles. Elbit America is a world leader in the design and integration of advanced turret solutions. This teaming arrangement will explore crew automation, vehicle protection systems, and other defensive and offensive systems for integration into turrets of various cannon calibers and supporting weapon systems for combat vehicles.

“BAE Systems and Elbit America are investing in transformational combat vehicle technologies and turret solutions that will greatly enhance the lethality and survivability of next-generation combat vehicles for the U.S. and international militaries,” said Jim Miller, director of business development at BAE Systems. “Our relationship demonstrates a commitment to provide our customers with solutions for future battlefields based on our collective combat vehicle expertise.”

BAE Systems and Elbit America will leverage their comprehensive experience for the evaluation, demonstration, and validation of multiple mission payloads and capabilities for the next generation of combat systems.

“The Elbit America team is excited to partner with BAE Systems and for the opportunities that come with that relationship,” said Ridge Sower, vice president of ground combat and precision targeting at Elbit Systems of America. “Our broad portfolio of mission-enhancing solutions and technologies, coupled with BAE Systems’ proven track record for providing highly effective combat systems, will greatly benefit warfighters as they face new challenges and needs.”



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
JCPenney Files Draft Asset Purchase Agreement
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
Bundle Up For The Ultimate Winter Getaway In The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, Available November 13
3M Launches New Visual Attention Software Plugin at Adobe MAX 2020 Creativity Conference, Puts ...
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Ligand Provides Highlights from Today’s Investor Day Event
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019