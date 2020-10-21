BAE Systems, Elbit Systems of America Team to Shape the Future of Army Combat Vehicles

BAE Systems and Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) have teamed up to develop and integrate advanced operational capabilities for combat vehicles. The arrangement is focused on validating and integrating new technologies on combat vehicle systems to deliver advanced warfighting capabilities.

BAE Systems employee Dennis Cichoski works in the Sterling Heights prototype shop. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is an industry leader in the design, integration, production, and support of innovative combat vehicles. Elbit America is a world leader in the design and integration of advanced turret solutions. This teaming arrangement will explore crew automation, vehicle protection systems, and other defensive and offensive systems for integration into turrets of various cannon calibers and supporting weapon systems for combat vehicles.

“BAE Systems and Elbit America are investing in transformational combat vehicle technologies and turret solutions that will greatly enhance the lethality and survivability of next-generation combat vehicles for the U.S. and international militaries,” said Jim Miller, director of business development at BAE Systems. “Our relationship demonstrates a commitment to provide our customers with solutions for future battlefields based on our collective combat vehicle expertise.”

BAE Systems and Elbit America will leverage their comprehensive experience for the evaluation, demonstration, and validation of multiple mission payloads and capabilities for the next generation of combat systems.

“The Elbit America team is excited to partner with BAE Systems and for the opportunities that come with that relationship,” said Ridge Sower, vice president of ground combat and precision targeting at Elbit Systems of America. “Our broad portfolio of mission-enhancing solutions and technologies, coupled with BAE Systems’ proven track record for providing highly effective combat systems, will greatly benefit warfighters as they face new challenges and needs.”

