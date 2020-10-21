ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss IPOing During a Pandemic at the Business Insider Global Trends Festival

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: Business Insider Global Trends Festival

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will discuss how companies can go public and conduct virtual roadshows during a pandemic.

His session – “How to IPO during a pandemic? One of the largest tech IPOs of 2020” – will also illustrate how ZoomInfo is helping businesses – both large and small – pivot and find new customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the conversation, Schuck will explain the evolving sales and marketing landscape, given the shift to remote work, and why data is more important than ever in today’s business environment.

Ben Pimentel, Business Insider’s senior technology reporter, will host the live, 20-minute Q&A session, which will take place on the conference’s virtual United States stage.

The Business Insider Global Trends Festival is a five-day global online event, which concludes on Friday, Oct. 23, featuring live sessions, as well as on-demand and dedicated workshops with influential business leaders. This year’s event will focus on how businesses are adapting in light of COVID-19 and the most transformative and promising trends across a range of industries.

