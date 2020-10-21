 

ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss IPOing During a Pandemic at the Business Insider Global Trends Festival

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI):

(Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: Business Insider Global Trends Festival

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will discuss how companies can go public and conduct virtual roadshows during a pandemic.

His session – “How to IPO during a pandemic? One of the largest tech IPOs of 2020” – will also illustrate how ZoomInfo is helping businesses – both large and small – pivot and find new customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the conversation, Schuck will explain the evolving sales and marketing landscape, given the shift to remote work, and why data is more important than ever in today’s business environment.

Ben Pimentel, Business Insider’s senior technology reporter, will host the live, 20-minute Q&A session, which will take place on the conference’s virtual United States stage.

The Business Insider Global Trends Festival is a five-day global online event, which concludes on Friday, Oct. 23, featuring live sessions, as well as on-demand and dedicated workshops with influential business leaders. This year’s event will focus on how businesses are adapting in light of COVID-19 and the most transformative and promising trends across a range of industries.

For more information, including registration, please visit the Business Insider Global Trends Festival website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @businessinsider and #BIGTF2020.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

