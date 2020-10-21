 

Gevo to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on November 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. MST) to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide an update on recent corporate highlights.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (833) 729-4776 (inside the U.S.) or (830) 213-7701 and reference the access code 4631139#.

A replay of the call will be available two hours after the conference call ends on November 10, 2020. To access the replay, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oxzaapnc. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com

About Gevo
Gevo is commercializing the next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion dollar business. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com 

Investor and Media Contact
IR@gevo.com 
+1 720-647-9605




