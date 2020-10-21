 

Innovative Payment Solutions Inc. Announces Software Upgrade for its Self-Service Kiosks Amid COVID-19

globenewswire
21.10.2020   

Northridge, California, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a US based Fintech company focused on building a 21st Century digital payment technology service business, announces a software upgrade for its self-service kiosks amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Company currently has 50 kiosks that will be installed at retail locations in Southern California and plans to deploy additional kiosks in other states. The Company is in the process of developing a proprietary software and blockchain technology that enables customers to quickly navigate multiple financial services options with providers such as bill payment, account review and customer service, remittance of funds, e-commerce, and gaming. The Company is simultaneously working on creating a secure and dynamic digital wallet while designing a new IPSI Stable Coin ecosystem that should improve the daily lives of consumers.

“Minority communities continue to lack access to traditional banking services and currently pay exorbitant fees for alternative financial services such as cross border payments and remittances. The Company’s kiosks and its technology can assist individuals and families with these services at no cost to them from the convenience of a kiosk, desktop or mobile platforms,” William Corbett, the Company’s CEO, stated.

Mr. Corbett also commented that “unbanked and underbanked consumers have been hit the hardest amid the COVID-19 outbreak. These communities, especially in California, even prior to the pandemic, suffered from inefficient and costly financial services. These consumers deserve to have access to basic financial services that are cost effective, easily accessible and secure.  Our company is focused on delivering a new payment solution that will facilitate financial inclusion initiatives locally and on a global scale.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (“Innovative”) strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (www.innovatepaysolve.com)

