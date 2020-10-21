HQGE and Big M Entertainment Pictures are Updating Websites and Recording Interviews in Preparation for Change of Corporate Name and Trading Symbol

Initial website revisions can be viewed now at https://hqgeinc.com , with more coming shortly. The recorded interviews will be available on the site within the next few days.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and Big M Entertainment Pictures reported today they are in the final stages of updating the company’s logo, website and marketing materials in preparation for the upcoming change of its corporate name and trading symbol. One of the changes on the new website will be new recorded interviews with CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner and President Marvin Williams, which will directly address the company’s goals and direction and may be updated periodically.

HQGE previously announced that it has applied for a change of its name and trading symbol to Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc, and is expecting to receive final approval of these changes from FINRA very soon. At that time HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “We believe the time has come to change the name and trading symbol of our company to more accurately reflect the focus and direction of our business, which is Big M Entertainment Pictures….We now have numerous projects in various stages of development, and we believe it is important to more clearly establish Big M Entertainment Pictures as our business and corporate identity.”

In conjunction with this announcement, Mr. Wagner added, “It was a big decision for us to decide to apply for this change of name and symbol and we knew it would require a great deal of effort to make the necessary updates to websites, materials, and communications. However, we are convinced that it was the right choice and that this is the best way to establish a new and clear identity for our company that more adequately reflects our mission, goals and future plans.”

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

