eWorld Companies, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Angelini Trading Company and New Business Model Focusing on Retail Distribution of Italian Wines and Specialty Food Products to U.S. Markets

Angelini Trading Company is a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. Angelini Trading was formed with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the USA market. Angelini Trading was formed by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Robert Adamo in 2012. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's and Roberto had always wanted to launch a business based on Italian food products. Richard was a former lawyer who was born in Italy, speaks Italian, and previously owned and operated a chain of food establishments as well as numerous auto dealerships and a finance company. Unfortunately, Mr. Angelini passed away in 2017 but the company remains in family hand with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

Escondido, CA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) announced today that it has acquired Angelini Trading Company, Inc. Angelini Trading Company is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of eWorld Companies, Inc. and will now be the major focus of eWorld’s business model.

eWorld further announced that its top priority is now the national rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for U.S. consumer markets. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many more orders and deliveries expected to be announced over the coming weeks and months.

In response to these announcements, eWorld CEO Pablo Gallardo Wagner, commented, “This is a huge milestone in the evolution of our company, which is now laser-focused on building Angelini Trading Company into a significant player in the import and sale of premium Italian wines and related food and beverage products. We have been aware of Angelini’s activities for several years now and believe this is the perfect time for our two companies to join forces for mutual success.”

Mirek Gorny, President and COO of Angelini Trading Company, commented, “We are very excited to now be the leading subsidiary of eWorld Companies, Inc, and to have access to the resources and leadership eWorld can provide as we continue the rollout of our premium line of Caponero and Benevento wines and other food specialties. We believe that eWorld’s guidance and support, combined with the marketing and distribution system we already have in place, will allow us to grow at a much faster pace than previously anticipated.”

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of Maxima Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. Maxima intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO

8586349905

contact@ewrcinc.com