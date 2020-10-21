 

SimonMed Imaging partners with Philips to deploy new diagnostic imaging technology to advance radiology workflow performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

October 21, 2020

SimonMed will introduce Philips’ state-of-the-art 3T MR services to help improve patient care while increasing patient and staff satisfaction at a lower cost

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the U.S., will bring the most advanced 3T MRI Philips technology to its centers of excellence across the U.S. The first MR systems, placed in California, Arizona, Illinois and Colorado, will feature software and services to enhance diagnoses ranging from brain injuries, liver and cardiac disease, to orthopedic injuries. Philips and SimonMed are also collaborating to further enhance the patient experience and speed in diagnostic imaging.

Advanced MR technology enhances patient experience and workflow efficiency
Faced with increased financial pressures and demands due in large part to COVID-19, imaging providers are dealing with a growing and aging co-morbid patient population who need and deserve the most advanced care. Driving day-to-day operations, while planning for long-term strategies, are necessary to continue to deliver consistent, high-quality care. Together with their customers, Philips takes a systems view approach to imaging that delivers an end-to-end solution, helping provide consistently high-quality imaging services to referring physicians so they can deliver more definitive diagnoses, clear care pathways and more predictable outcomes for patients.

Patients are at the heart of the Philips MR System Ingenia Elition 3.0T, providing an experience to SimonMed Imaging that enhances comfort while reducing the likelihood of rescans [1]. With up to 80% acoustic noise reduction, voice guidance, and comfortable table positioning, patients are made to feel at ease, resulting in smoother, faster exams [2]. With revolutionary sensing technology, Ingenia Elition delivers innovative patient comfort and enhanced workflow capabilities for faster and more patient-friendly exams. This new paradigm in productivity applies to all anatomies and anatomical contrasts. 

Seite 1 von 4
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:23 Uhr
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
10:00 Uhr
Philips and Marienhospital Stuttgart sign 10-year strategic partnership to improve patient care and efficiency
20.10.20
Philips brings advanced digital technology to on-premise e-call systems for senior living owners and operators
20.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
20.10.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Outperform'
20.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
19.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Im Minus - Technische Probleme bei Euronext
19.10.20
Philips provides update on its closing share price on Euronext Amsterdam on October 19, 2020
19.10.20
Aktien Europa: Auffällige Kursbewegungen an der Euronext verzögern Schlusskurse
19.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'