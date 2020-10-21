SimonMed Imaging partners with Philips to deploy new diagnostic imaging technology to advance radiology workflow performance
October 21, 2020
SimonMed will introduce Philips’ state-of-the-art 3T MR services to help improve patient care while increasing patient and staff satisfaction at a lower cost
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the U.S., will bring the most advanced 3T MRI Philips technology to its centers of excellence across the U.S. The first MR systems, placed in California, Arizona, Illinois and Colorado, will feature software and services to enhance diagnoses ranging from brain injuries, liver and cardiac disease, to orthopedic injuries. Philips and SimonMed are also collaborating to further enhance the patient experience and speed in diagnostic imaging.
Advanced MR technology enhances patient experience and workflow efficiency
Faced with increased financial pressures and demands due in large part to COVID-19, imaging providers are dealing with a growing and aging co-morbid patient population who need and deserve the most advanced care. Driving day-to-day operations, while planning for long-term strategies, are necessary to continue to deliver consistent, high-quality care. Together with their customers, Philips takes a systems view approach to imaging that delivers an end-to-end solution, helping provide consistently high-quality imaging services to referring physicians so they can deliver more definitive diagnoses, clear care pathways and more predictable outcomes for patients.
Patients are at the heart of the Philips MR System Ingenia Elition 3.0T, providing an experience to SimonMed Imaging that enhances comfort while reducing the likelihood of rescans [1]. With up to 80% acoustic noise reduction, voice guidance, and comfortable table positioning, patients are made to feel at ease, resulting in smoother, faster exams [2]. With revolutionary sensing technology, Ingenia Elition delivers innovative patient comfort and enhanced workflow capabilities for faster and more patient-friendly exams. This new paradigm in productivity applies to all anatomies and anatomical contrasts.
