Forbes recognizes TELUS as Canada’s leading global workplace in World’s Best Employers 2020

The employee-sourced ranking placed TELUS #1 in Canada and 40th in the world among 750 global corporations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been recognized as Canada’s leading global workplace by Forbes World’s Best Employers 2020 . TELUS, including TELUS International, was ranked first among 25 Canadian companies recognized by Forbes and was heralded as 40th globally, listed alongside 750 leading worldwide brands. This is an exciting achievement for TELUS as it continues to leverage its outstanding workplace culture to both empower and equip its team to embrace change, initiate opportunity, have the courage to innovate, and engage in spirited teamwork. TELUS’ differentiated and deeply-rooted culture enabled the team to rapidly evolve its operations and service to keep its customers and communities safe and connected during COVID-19.



“TELUS’ recognition as the highest ranking Canadian organization on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers ranking is a true reflection of and testament to the expertise, passion and commitment of our high-performing team, and the extraordinary, globally admired culture that underpins it,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As one of the largest private sector employers in Canada and with our TELUS International operations spanning 20 countries, our team is exceedingly proud that our global leadership in social capitalism, our longstanding values of diversity and inclusion, and our unwavering commitment to improving the social, economic and health outcomes of communities around the world, are being recognized in this way.”

Since March, as the world learned to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, TELUS’ firmly entrenched values and culture enabled its team to adapt, innovate, and act with intention at an accelerated pace. TELUS has committed more than $150 million during the past several months to support Canadians through COVID-19. The TELUS team pivoted all of its philanthropic funding channels, including the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, 13 in Canada and five international, to focus on health initiatives that support charities on the front line of the public health crisis. TELUS also donated 14,000 free devices and free rate plans, valued at $8-million to keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected and also supported frontline healthcare workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities with two months of free mobility service.