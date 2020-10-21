Scatec Solar ASA – Share capital increase registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

Oslo, 21 October 2020 – Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 21 October 2020, where the Company announced that the board of directors of the Company had resolved to increase the Company's share capital through a private placement following an accelerated a book building process.

On 21 October 2020 the Company issued 13,768,280 new shares (the "Private Placement Shares"), which were allocated in the private placement. The Private Placement Shares have been issued on the Company's existing ISIN NO0010809684 and admitted to trading on Oslo Stock Exchange as of today. The share capital increase has also been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). As a result of the share capital increase, the Company has 151,451,469 shares in issue, each with a par value of NOK 0.025.