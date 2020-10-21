 

Stock Yards Bancorp Elects Ja Hillebrand as Chairman of the Board, Effective January 1, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, announced today the election of James A. (Ja) Hillebrand as Chairman of the Board for Stock Yards Bancorp, effective January 1, 2021. Hillebrand will succeed David P. Heintzman, who was named Non-Executive Chairman on October 1, 2018. These changes complete the succession plan for Mr. Heintzman, who had been the Chairman and CEO of Stock Yards through October 1, 2018 and became the Non-Executive Chairman of the board when Hillebrand was promoted from President to CEO. Hillebrand will now serve as Chairman and CEO of the company and Heintzman will continue to serve on the board of the company.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we are delighted to announce the completion of the succession plan started in 2018,” said Steve Priebe, who has been and will continue as the independent lead director of the board. “We are very fortunate to have Ja leading the company during these challenging times as we look forward to the future. Ja is a proven leader, and we are confident he will continue the legacy of our strong financial performance driven by an unrelenting focus on the customer.”

“Stock Yards legacy of leadership will continue to grow as Ja and his team execute their long term strategic plans,” continued Priebe. “We remain grateful to David for building such a solid foundation and facilitating a smooth, efficient transition.”  

Hillebrand, who joined the company in 1996 said, “I remain honored by the confidence the board has placed in me to continue to lead this extraordinary company. My team and I will continue to follow the path we have been on since the bank’s inception in 1904, operating at the highest level of integrity, professional ethics and fiscal rigor. Our mission, which we are passionate about, remains the same: we are a premier community bank committed to our customers’ goals by establishing trusted relationships earned by knowledgeable and enthusiastic employees. I am grateful to the entire board of directors for the continued opportunity to serve.”

