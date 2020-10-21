Imperial Brands Selects ArisGlobal's End-to-End LifeSphere® Regulatory Platform
Miami, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - Global consumer goods company gains a unified
platform to enable end-to-end regulatory information management, document
management and publishing
ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product
development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today
announced that Imperial Brands, a global consumer goods company, has adopted
LifeSphere Regulatory (https://arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/)
as its end-to-end platform for regulatory affairs. With the selection of
LifeSphere Regulatory, Imperial Brands gains a unified platform for regulatory
information management, document management and publishing, helping them
streamline collaboration across teams.
As a diversified, global consumer goods company, Imperial Brands must manage
large volumes of documentation and information required for regulatory
submissions. Offering a unified application suite, LifeSphere Regulatory will
help Imperial Brands save time and effort across the regulatory lifecycle,
maintain compliance and promote cross-functional engagement with their safety
and clinical departments.
Jon Davis, Head of Product Regulatory Compliance, Imperial Brands said, "We are
pleased to be partnering with ArisGlobal drawing on their extensive experience
in the life science industries. The LifeSphere Regulatory platform will enable
us to meet the growing regulatory trend for scientifically substantiated
regulatory submissions for our Next Generation Products (NGP)."
"We're grateful for the opportunity to welcome Imperial Brands to ArisGlobal's
family of customers", said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "As
the needs of the consumer goods industry evolve, it's great to have a new
partner that believes in a collaborative approach to innovation. We look forward
to helping Imperial Brands transform their regulatory operations with our
LifeSphere Regulatory platform."
LifeSphere® Regulatory delivers end-to-end regulatory information management in
an all-new, fully unified cloud platform. The application suite accelerates
speed to market by enabling the planning, executing, and tracking of all
regulatory activities in a single RIM application, with seamless access to
regulatory documents and full support for all major eCTD submission
requirements. To learn more about LifeSphere Regulatory, visit:
https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/
About Imperial Brands
We are Imperial Brands PLC, a dynamic fast-moving consumer goods company borne
out of a strong tobacco heritage. We have continually evolved to embrace
changing market dynamics and develop new consumer experiences.
Our 30,000-plus employees are united by our purpose: to create something better
for the world's smokers. This drives our desire to deliver continuous
improvement in our high-quality tobacco portfolio and to provide alternative
products with potentially lower health risks, underpinned by leading-edge
science.
About ArisGlobal
ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences
companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end
drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary
Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug
development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective
that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts
efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total
cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.
Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,
India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global/) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/aris_global) .
Additional Information
Connect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global
Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aris_global
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119824/4740239
OTS: ArisGlobal
