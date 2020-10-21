Imperial Brands Selects ArisGlobal's End-to-End LifeSphere® Regulatory Platform

Miami, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - Global consumer goods company gains a unified

platform to enable end-to-end regulatory information management, document

management and publishing



ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product

development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today

announced that Imperial Brands, a global consumer goods company, has adopted

LifeSphere Regulatory (https://arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/)

as its end-to-end platform for regulatory affairs. With the selection of

LifeSphere Regulatory, Imperial Brands gains a unified platform for regulatory

information management, document management and publishing, helping them

streamline collaboration across teams.





As a diversified, global consumer goods company, Imperial Brands must managelarge volumes of documentation and information required for regulatorysubmissions. Offering a unified application suite, LifeSphere Regulatory willhelp Imperial Brands save time and effort across the regulatory lifecycle,maintain compliance and promote cross-functional engagement with their safetyand clinical departments.Jon Davis, Head of Product Regulatory Compliance, Imperial Brands said, "We arepleased to be partnering with ArisGlobal drawing on their extensive experiencein the life science industries. The LifeSphere Regulatory platform will enableus to meet the growing regulatory trend for scientifically substantiatedregulatory submissions for our Next Generation Products (NGP).""We're grateful for the opportunity to welcome Imperial Brands to ArisGlobal'sfamily of customers", said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "Asthe needs of the consumer goods industry evolve, it's great to have a newpartner that believes in a collaborative approach to innovation. We look forwardto helping Imperial Brands transform their regulatory operations with ourLifeSphere Regulatory platform."LifeSphere® Regulatory delivers end-to-end regulatory information management inan all-new, fully unified cloud platform. The application suite acceleratesspeed to market by enabling the planning, executing, and tracking of allregulatory activities in a single RIM application, with seamless access toregulatory documents and full support for all major eCTD submissionrequirements. To learn more about LifeSphere Regulatory, visit:https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/About Imperial BrandsWe are Imperial Brands PLC, a dynamic fast-moving consumer goods company borneout of a strong tobacco heritage. We have continually evolved to embracechanging market dynamics and develop new consumer experiences.Our 30,000-plus employees are united by our purpose: to create something betterfor the world's smokers. This drives our desire to deliver continuousimprovement in our high-quality tobacco portfolio and to provide alternativeproducts with potentially lower health risks, underpinned by leading-edgescience.About ArisGlobalArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciencescompanies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-enddrug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietaryNava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drugdevelopment lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspectivethat spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boostsefficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers totalcost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,India, Japan and China.