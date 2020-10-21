 

Imperial Brands Selects ArisGlobal's End-to-End LifeSphere® Regulatory Platform

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
21.10.2020, 15:10  |  54   |   |   
Miami, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - Global consumer goods company gains a unified
platform to enable end-to-end regulatory information management, document
management and publishing

ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product
development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today
announced that Imperial Brands, a global consumer goods company, has adopted
LifeSphere Regulatory (https://arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/)
as its end-to-end platform for regulatory affairs. With the selection of
LifeSphere Regulatory, Imperial Brands gains a unified platform for regulatory
information management, document management and publishing, helping them
streamline collaboration across teams.

As a diversified, global consumer goods company, Imperial Brands must manage
large volumes of documentation and information required for regulatory
submissions. Offering a unified application suite, LifeSphere Regulatory will
help Imperial Brands save time and effort across the regulatory lifecycle,
maintain compliance and promote cross-functional engagement with their safety
and clinical departments.

Jon Davis, Head of Product Regulatory Compliance, Imperial Brands said, "We are
pleased to be partnering with ArisGlobal drawing on their extensive experience
in the life science industries. The LifeSphere Regulatory platform will enable
us to meet the growing regulatory trend for scientifically substantiated
regulatory submissions for our Next Generation Products (NGP)."

"We're grateful for the opportunity to welcome Imperial Brands to ArisGlobal's
family of customers", said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "As
the needs of the consumer goods industry evolve, it's great to have a new
partner that believes in a collaborative approach to innovation. We look forward
to helping Imperial Brands transform their regulatory operations with our
LifeSphere Regulatory platform."

LifeSphere® Regulatory delivers end-to-end regulatory information management in
an all-new, fully unified cloud platform. The application suite accelerates
speed to market by enabling the planning, executing, and tracking of all
regulatory activities in a single RIM application, with seamless access to
regulatory documents and full support for all major eCTD submission
requirements. To learn more about LifeSphere Regulatory, visit:
https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-regulatory/

About Imperial Brands

We are Imperial Brands PLC, a dynamic fast-moving consumer goods company borne
out of a strong tobacco heritage. We have continually evolved to embrace
changing market dynamics and develop new consumer experiences.

Our 30,000-plus employees are united by our purpose: to create something better
for the world's smokers. This drives our desire to deliver continuous
improvement in our high-quality tobacco portfolio and to provide alternative
products with potentially lower health risks, underpinned by leading-edge
science.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences
companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end
drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary
Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug
development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective
that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts
efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total
cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,
India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global/) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/aris_global) .

Additional Information

Connect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global

Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aris_global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119824/4740239
OTS: ArisGlobal


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
Wagnis "Wasserstoff wagen!" (FOTO)
"nd.DerTag": Verdi schlägt vor, die bundesweiten Warnstreiks im öffentlichen Personennahverkehr zu ...
Cree verkauft das LED-Geschäft an SMART Global Holdings für bis zu 300 Millionen ...
Seamless Air Alliance erweitert Konnektivitäts-Innovation für Flugzeuge mit neuer Version
Hoffnung für den Veggie Burger
Acronis espande il supporto regionale per i partner con nuovi data center locali e migliorando ...
Keine Blaupause, Kommentar zum EU-Wiederaufbaufonds von Andreas Heitker
Signifikant steigende Stromeffizienz / o2 wird spätestens 2025 klimaneutral (FOTO)
Acronis étend son réseau mondial de cyber datacenters dans le monde et optimise ...
Titel
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
IG-Metall-Bezirksleiter Giesler warnt vor "Managern mit offenen Rechnungen bei ...
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2020 / Verbrauchervotum: Auszeichnung der fairsten Unternehmen Deutschlands - Preisträger in 57 Kategorien
VW-Abgasskandal: Strafanzeige gegen VW-Vorstände mit erheblichem Zündstoff
Rechtsanwalt Ben Crump: Bayer will sowohl vom Verkauf eines Unkrautvernichtungsmittels, das mit dem Non-Hodgkin-Lymphom in ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:10 Uhr
EANS-Stimmrechte: Semperit AG Holding / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
16:10 Uhr
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing gewinnt Staatspreis Innovation für nachhaltige Vliesstoff-Technologie
16:10 Uhr
"Neue Impulse für die Energiewende aus Brunsbüttel" / DGB Nord und IG BCE begrüßen Planungen zum ersten LNG-Terminal Deutschlands in Brunsbüttel und fordern weiteren Ausbau der Erneuerbaren
16:04 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Kabinett will Zugriff auf Messenger-Nachrichten für Geheimdienste
16:03 Uhr
Nikola – es geht wieder los!
16:01 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Volksbanken-Fusion über Landesgrenzen: Frankfurt plus Alzenau
16:01 Uhr
Original-Research: GBC Insider Focus Index (von GBC AG):
16:00 Uhr
iRobot-Aktie: Warum die Aktie trotz Top-Zahlen 5 % fällt!
16:00 Uhr
Ihre Stimme zählt!: ETP-Awards 2020: Ihre Stimme zählt – Wählen Sie jetzt den besten ETF-Anbieter in Deutschland!
16:00 Uhr
Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran Joins Pittsburgh Works Together Board of Directors