 

Unity Furthers Commitment to Social Responsibility, Partners With Playing for the Planet, Pledge 1%, and Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced that it has partnered with three groups to further its commitment to social responsibility: Playing for the Planet -- an alliance of private video game sector member organizations who have committed to harnessing the power of their platforms to take action on the climate crisis, Pledge 1% -- the global movement empowering companies to donate 1% of product, profit, equity, and/or employee time to improve their local communities, and Rare Beauty -- the mission-driven cosmetics company founded by Selena Gomez with the purpose of reducing the stigma associated with mental health. These partnerships mark the first major initiatives since Unity announced its Unity Charitable Fund. Seeded with 750,000 shares of Unity equity--which at the time of Unity’s initial public offering was $39.0 million, based upon the initial public offering price of $52.00 per share--the fund directs grants to nonprofits and social impact for-profits in the areas of education, inclusive economic opportunity, environment, human wellness, safety, and accessibility.

“Unity’s support for Playing for the Planet, Pledge 1%, and Rare Beauty are the first of what will be a series of many commitments that align with our efforts to make education and economic opportunity widely available, to ensure privacy and online safety, to promote wellness, and to demonstrate environmental responsibility through sustainability initiatives,” said Jessica Lindl, Vice President, Social Impact, Unity. “Partnering with these incredible organizations extends our promise to all creators - from all walks of life - that change is possible, actionable, and most importantly available to all.”

The Playing for the Planet Alliance, which is convened by the UN Environment Programme and was announced at the United Nations Climate Summit in September 2019, brings together the biggest companies in the video games industry to formally commit to harnessing the power of their platforms to take action on the climate crisis. In total, the members of the Alliance have the ability to reach more than 1 billion video game players. In joining the Alliance, members have made commitments ranging from integrating green activations in games, reducing their emissions and supporting the global environmental agenda through initiatives ranging from planting millions of trees to reducing plastic in their products. This marks Unity Social Impact's first environment and sustainability initiative commitment, specifically aiming to elevate and rate the Made with Unity experiences that are more eco friendly or impact the environment.

