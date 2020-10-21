 

MJ, The World’s Largest Cannabis ETF, Reports 1,000th Creation Unit

ETFMG, leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first U.S. and world’s largest cannabis ETF, MJ, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJ), reported the Fund’s 1,000th creation unit sold on October 12, 2020.

Topics being debated during the presidential election, such as the legalization of cannabis in several states, have led to increased investor demand evidenced by the increased daily trading volume. Shortly after the Vice-Presidential debate, MJ saw trading volume increase three times1 its normal activity, 750,000 to nearly 2.4 million. MJ currently has 50 million shares outstanding. Since the beginning of Q4 2020, the Fund is up 10.66%.

Across 2020, investors in MJ received a cumulative $24,620,000 in quarterly dividend payouts. Q3 2020’s dividend projected an annualized yield of 6.42%,2 or 5.67% after deducting the Fund’s 0.75% expense ratio.

“MJ hitting this milestone is in direct step with the continued and multi-faceted growth that the global cannabis industry has been experiencing,” said ETFMG Cannabis Research and Banking Expert, Jason Wilson. “With catalysts pushing the cannabis industry towards legalization, not only in the U.S. but globally, investors have become increasingly aware of the industry’s long-term growth potential, its growing importance in a post-COVID economy, and that MJ’s global and multi-vertical investment strategy offers a differentiated approach to benefitting from the opportunities that lay ahead of us.”

“Since the launch of MJ, we have seen the global cannabis industry evolve at a rapid pace, and it has now taken a positive turn on the back of another potential breakthrough legalization and decriminalization story,” said ETFMG CEO and Founder, Sam Masucci. “MJ is an ETFMG first-to-market product, the leader by assets in this high growth industry, and the proxy for U.S. investors looking to invest in the global cannabis legalization movement.”

ETFMG focuses on effectively educating the investing public on the global cannabis ecosystem. Join ETFMG on Oct. 21 at 1pm EST/10am PST for “Cannabis Industry Outlook” featuring our cannabis industry expert, Jason Wilson. CFP credit available. Register today!

